Brooklyn Nets rookie Egor Demin has received flak for his less-than-average shooting from beyond the arc. The Russian shot 27.3% from the three-point line in 33 games for BYU. However, he showed faith in his abilities after being drafted by Brooklyn.

During his media availability on Saturday, Demin expressed his confidence in his ability as a shooter, claiming he had put in the work to become a better shooter in the future.

"For me, I have no doubt I am going to be a solid shooter, and I am seeing myself as a really good shooter in the future, just because I know how much I put into this. I know how much I put into the work to become one," he explained.

Demin struggled with his shooting in his freshman year with BYU. He shot 41.2% from the field and a three-point shooting rate of 27.3% while recording 4.7 attempts per game.

Entering the draft after a single season with the Cougars, Demin was selected as the eighth pick. He has been lauded for his 6-foot-8 frame and ability to orchestrate plays. He averaged 10.6 points, 5.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds last season. His performances helped the team to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament, where they were eliminated by second-seeded Alabama.

Egor Demin was joined by Nolan Traore (19th), Drake Powell (22nd), Ben Saraf (26th) and Danny Wolf (27th). With the picks, the Nets became the first team in NBA history to draft five players in the first round.

"Luka-like" Egor Demin receives high praise from three-time NBA champion

Three-time NBA champion Danny Green praised Egor Denim as he compared the Russian to Lakers star Luka Doncic. Green also applauded the Nets for the exploits on draft night as they selected a vast array of players with their five first-round picks.

In an on-air appearance during the NBA draft, Green expressed his thoughts on the Nets' five picks and gave props to Denim, labelling him "Luka-like."

"For me, I got to give a lot of love to Sean Marks and Brooklyn," he said. "What they did with Egor Demin, I love him ... Egor, 6'9 point guard, can do a bit of everything, kind of Luka-like," he continued.

After being drafted by the Nets, Egor Demin became the first Russian to be selected in the draft since 2013

