"I’m being harassed on a daily basis" - Nina Westbrook once went on epic 9-tweet rant to express frustration over Russell Westbrook slander

NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook has been the target of plenty of criticism during his career. Westbrook has often spoken out against the hate he receives. One time in 2022, his wife Nina had enough of the hate too. She went on an epic tirade over the slander of her basketball husband.

Westbrook’s wife Nina fired off nine tweets defending her husband. She understandably grew exhausted from the barrage on social media and at games against her husband.

“When I’m being harassed on a daily basis over basketball games, and I’m having obscenity’s and death wishes for me and my family sent my way because you’re expressing your “truth”, it’s hard for me to get on board with that,” Nina Westbrook wrote in one of the tweets.

It seems at the time, that the hate directed at her husband from fans also threw shade her way. She was the subject of name-calling and terrible, threatening language according to her tweets.

Russell Westbrook as an LA Laker

The tirade came in March 2022 when Westbrook was on the Lakers and was struggling to find his role with the team. He was brought on to be a piece to help them to another title. Instead, he never fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers struggled all season to find their footing with Westbrook as a starter.

Westbrook also seemed to struggle to build chemistry with his teammates and was often contentious with the media. The fans also seemed to be contentious with him and his family online.

He did put up impressive numbers though while with the Lakers. He averaged 18.5 ppg, 7.4 rpg and 7.1 apg during the 2021-22 season. He stayed healthy as well and played in 78 games. However, the Lakers finished the season 33-49 and missed the playoffs.

The Lakers eventually traded Westbrook to Utah the next season. He was then bought out and found a new home across the hall in LA with the Clippers.

Russell Westbrook re-signed with the Clippers this offseason and agreed to a two-year, $7.8 million deal.

Meanwhile, he performed well with the Clippers down the stretch. He played in 21 games and five playoff games. Westbrook carried the team the best he could in their first-round loss to the Phoenix Suns. The Clippers were without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard for most of the series. However, Russell Westbrook looked like his old self and averaged 23.6 ppg in the series.