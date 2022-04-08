“I’m like, 'What does he do?' I was fu******g horribly wrong on this take, but I was like, ‘Man, he’s the worst rotation player in the league’” - JJ Redick on his initial doubts over Draymond Green

Former NBA player JJ Redick talked about his initial thoughts about Draymond Green being wrong on Thursday’s episode of “The Old Man & The Three." Known for his supportive style of basketball, Green plays a rare game. Redick said he had initial doubts about the three-time champ and former Defensive Player of the Year from the Golden State Warriors.

JJ Redick initially thought Draymond Green was one of the worst in the league

JJ Redick talked about his initial doubts over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green:

“I’m like, ‘what does he do?’ I was fu******g horribly wrong on this take, but I was like, ‘Man, he’s the worst rotation player in the league.’”

Fast forward to today and Green continues to contribute immensely to their current season. Green is averaging 7.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game this season. Holding a relatively low scoring average but admirable rebound and assist statistics shows Green understands his role.

The man plays alongside “Splash Brothers” Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, so holding a lack of points shows he understands he has zero reason to shoot. Why take the shot when you play with two people who can sink it from virtually anywhere?

Redick’s immediate impression makes perfect sense. Green plays with a very high basketball IQ, which he has proved time and time again. Draymond thrives off of being ahead of everyone on the court. He can create space, open lanes and make clutch defensive stops almost on demand.

Whenever the game is on the line, Green can be counted on to be there to make an impact the right way. Each of his three championships were, of course, due in part to Curry, Thompson and even Kevin Durant. But at the same time, players like these often only have the open shots they do because of Green.

His ability to open up the floor from almost any situation is admirable. Green understands how to dictate the pace of games and when to show up when he needs to. All too often do players get in their own heads, trying to make poor shots or occupy space on the court that is not there. Rarely, if ever, is Green seen doing either one of those things.

Being able to reserve oneself from the limelight and play a supporting role for someone else is very hard in a game filled with competition and ego. It shows that Green is reserved and mature in his game, and that is the perfect fit alongside Curry and Thompson.

