"I'm looking at Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar right now!" - Kendrick Perkins boldly predicts James Harden and Joel Embiid will lead 76ers to title this year

Since joining the Philadelphia 76ers, James Harden has strengthened the team beyond expectations. His combination with Joel Embiid has proven to be very lethal for the opposition as they are 2-for-2 together.

In his franchise debut against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Harden almost recorded a triple-double, posting 27 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds. He shot 71.4% from beyond the arc (5-for-7), while making 7 of 12 overall (58.3%). Harden and Embiid combined for 61 points in a blowout 133-102 win.

First Take @FirstTake



"I'm looking at @KendrickPerkins thinks the combo of Harden & Embiid has a legendary ceiling"I'm looking at Magic Johnson and Kareem-Abdul Jabbar right now! ... I see the 76ers winning it all." .@KendrickPerkins thinks the combo of Harden & Embiid has a legendary ceiling 🏆"I'm looking at Magic Johnson and Kareem-Abdul Jabbar right now! ... I see the 76ers winning it all." https://t.co/8uBY5eBX6t

Their last outing against the New York Knicks saw "The Beard" record his first triple-double for the 76ers: 29 points, 16 assists, 10 rebounds and five steals in a win.

Kendrick Perkins, who had initially referred to the duo as the next Kobe (Bryant) and Shaq (O'Neal), adjusted his statement after the past two outings. He is convinced they are like a Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

"I said that they actually can have a possibility of being on the verge of being the next Kobe and Shaq," Perkins, the ESPN analyst, said. "That's the wrong comparison. I'm looking at Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar right now. I mean, just because James Harden facilitating is enough that people have to deal with Joel Embiid.."

Kendrick Perkins believes James Harden and Joel Embiid are a recipe for a Philadelphia 76ers' championship

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers passes the ball back to Joel Embiid (21) in front of RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks during the first half on Sunday in New York City.

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking like a new team with the infusion of former Brooklyn Nets point guard James Harden. They have been very brutal in their last two outings, leaving no stone unturned on offense and defense.

Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks James Harden with a real triple double:



29 points, 16 assists, 10 rebounds, 5 steals



He is a top 5 player in the NBA right now James Harden with a real triple double: 29 points, 16 assists, 10 rebounds, 5 stealsHe is a top 5 player in the NBA right now

Despite watching them play in just two games, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins is confident the 76ers can go all the way if both players stay healthy.

"When you put those two together and when they come to late-game situations, pick and roll, clearing down the side, going two-man game, I don't know who in the hell can stop those two," Perkins said. "They had trouble stopping just Embiid, now you have a motivated Embiid and a motivated James Harden ... I think 76ers is winning it all."

g it all."

g it all."

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein