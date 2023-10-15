"I'm in a muhf***in' ditch!" - Allen Iverson once described tripping off marijuana & big-time regret that followed

Recognized as one of the most electric NBA players at the height of his career, no one comes close to 11-time all-star Allen Iverson. In the 17 seasons that he played in the league, Iverson established an impressive basketball resume despite not winning an NBA championship.

Post-basketball life, the Sixers legend has been working closely with former NBA player Al Harrington on cannabis business "Viola." What started as Harrington's personal business evolved into having Allen Iverson as the brand ambassador.

However, when it comes to cannabis, Iverson had an interesting story to tell in an interview with GQ Sports' Tyler R. Tynes in 2021. He mentioned that there was a time when he wasn't himself after taking in cannabis to the point that he started walking on an interstate.

"About 10 minutes later, I woke up and I was lying down in a ditch," Iverson said. "What? In a ditch! I'm in a muf***in' ditch! I'm looking around for peopple who see me gettin' up off the ground. I sat back in the car and said, 'This is it, man.' I heard a car burning rubber and then boom. I was back. I was myself."

At the time, Iverson wanted to look for a bar that had Corona, which eventually led him to an interstate. Additionally, the NBA legend also got himself kicked out of a bar due to not bringing an official ID with him.

As he ended up going in circles, Allen Iverson soon found himself lying somewhere in a ditch. During the interview, he even mentioned that at one point, he started to reflect on his life when he got back to his car. After that experience, he took a pause from smoking cannabis.

Allen Iverson moved on from smoking cannabis

Following his return to smoking cannabis in 2008 in Chicago, he recalled all the moments he had with it and found them all the more terrifying. He didn't like the idea anymore of being a different person or losing any sense of awareness with his surroundings.

In the same interview with GQ Sports's Tyler R. Tynes, Allen Iverson looked back on his experiences with cannabis and decided to drop it as he went on with his life.

"I got through the s*** and I vowed that I would never smoke ever again in my life," Iverson said. "If a muhf***a gave me a billion dollars right now and said they just needed me to hit this blunt, I would not do it. Kill me dead if I'm lying. That scared the f*** outta me. So weed ain't my s*** ... no more. I'll stick to the muhf***in Dom Perigon."

Following all the moments he had with marijuana, Iverson made the decision to stick to his alcohol instead, especially with him being 48 years old. It was a form of growth from the 76ers legend who went through a lot when it came to smoking cannabis.

Being behind that now, Iverson looks ahead with no thought of going back to smoking marijuana.