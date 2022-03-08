×
Create
Notifications

"I'm ready, if needed, to take one for the team too" - LA Rams star Cooper Kupp jokes about attending LA Lakers game after Matt Stafford's presence results in them breaking their losing streak

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the LA Lakers reacts after his score with Austin Reaves #15 during a 124-116 Lakers win over the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on March 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the LA Lakers reacts after his score with Austin Reaves #15 during a 124-116 Lakers win over the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on March 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Christopher Eluemuno
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 08, 2022 11:10 PM IST
News

The LA Lakers' outing against the Golden State Warriors was stimulating to watch as they secured their first win since the All-Star break. They had earlier suffered a 4-game losing streak against the LA Clippers (home and away), a blowout defeat to the feeble New Orleans Pelicans and Luka Doncic-led the Dallas Mavericks.

The win seemed to have inspired fresh hope in the team, with LeBron James being at the center of it all. But such could be said about every win the Lakers have mustered in recent times.

In the post-game clip posted by the NBA, James could be seen having a quick chat with LA Rams quarterback Matt Stafford. In the clip, he attributed his season-high performance of 56 points to Stafford's presence at the courtside.

"I can't have you in the building and not put on a show."
"I can't have you in the building and not put on a show"LeBron shares a few words with LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford in the midst of 56 point night. https://t.co/8kNTieH9uZ

Reacting to the clip posted on the NBA's official Twitter page, LA Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp shared a hilarious take. He teased his availability for a courtside invite at the Crypto.com Arena if it will help the Lakers secure a win. Suggesting his readiness to 'take one for the team too.'

"Rams sitting courtside for the Lakeshow seems to be working. I'm ready, if needed, to take one for the team too."
Rams sitting courtside for the Lakeshow seems to be working... I'm ready, if needed, to take one for the team too. 😂 twitter.com/NBA/status/150…

LA Lakers suffer defeat against the San Antonio Spurs

Head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs is congratulated by head coach Frank Vogel (R) and assistant coach David Fizdale (L) of the LA Lakers after Popovich tied the NBA record for all-time wins of 1,335 by an NBA head coach after the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 117-110 at AT&amp;T Center on March 7, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas.
Head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs is congratulated by head coach Frank Vogel (R) and assistant coach David Fizdale (L) of the LA Lakers after Popovich tied the NBA record for all-time wins of 1,335 by an NBA head coach after the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 117-110 at AT&T Center on March 7, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas.

Last night, the LA Lakers journeyed to the east side of San Antonio, Texas to take on the San Antonio Spurs. LeBron James' availability for the game was announced as questionable owing to a knee injury. Frank Vogel was forced to field a team without the small forward.

With a starting lineup that consists of Talen Horton-Tucker, Austin Reaves, Dwight Howard, Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk, the Lakers put up a good fight. But Gregg Popovich and the Spurs were victors by a 7-point differential, thereby breaking their 4-game losing streak. With Popovich tying the NBA's all-time record for the most wins by a head coach (1,335) alongside Don Nelson.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Spurs came into the game having been defeated consecutively by the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and the Charlotte Hornets. Westbrook couldn't inspire a win but recorded a double-double, while Horton-Tucker led the team with 18 points.

Edited by Arnav
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी