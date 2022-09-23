“I’m not seeing the Lakers as a legit contender” - Paul Pierce dismisses the LA Lakers’ championship hopes next season due to LeBron James’ age and Anthony Davis’ inability to get healthy

Paul Pierce doesn’t see the LA Lakers contending for the NBA championship next season due to LeBron James’ age and Anthony Davis' injury history. LA’s title hopes are good as nil if the team can’t get the best out of both superstars.

Speaking on Kevin Garnett’s "KG Certified" podcast, “The Truth” gave his verdict on the Lakers’ upcoming season:

“I’m not seeing the Lakers as a legit contender. For one, LeBron is a year older. Yeah, he averaged 30 [points per game], but how much longer can he do that? And now you’re gonna put that pressure on him at the age of 37, 38 to go out there and help carry AD [Anthony Davis].

“AD, he can’t stay healthy. But then who [are] the other moving pieces? Who [are] your role players?”

LeBron James has had more injuries over the last four years than in his first 15 years in the NBA. Before he signed with the LA Lakers, the lowest number of games he has played in a season was 62 during the 2011-12 season.

In three of his four years with the Lakers, LeBron James has played 55, 45 and 56 games. His offensive game is still elite, but he has sacrificed his defense to carry the offensive load. James nearly won the scoring title last season, but it didn’t alter the team’s fortunes as they failed to grab a play-in spot.

Anthony Davis, meanwhile, was brought in to be LeBron James’ Robin and for the four-time MVP to eventually pass on the torch to AD. Davis helped the Lakers win the 2020 championship, but has regularly been in and out of the lineup due to injuries. He has played only 76 games in the last two years with the Lakers.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



“It’s his turn to carry the torch. Bron done carried this muthaf—— for a whole decade… AD came to the Lakers to be a MVP and take the the torch from bro and carry it.”



(via KG Certified, Kevin Garnett on Anthony Davis:“It’s his turn to carry the torch. Bron done carried this muthaf—— for a whole decade… AD came to the Lakers to be a MVP and take the the torch from bro and carry it.”(via KG Certified, youtu.be/5awbRj2UF9Y Kevin Garnett on Anthony Davis:“It’s his turn to carry the torch. Bron done carried this muthaf—— for a whole decade… AD came to the Lakers to be a MVP and take the the torch from bro and carry it.”(via KG Certified, youtu.be/5awbRj2UF9Y) https://t.co/nCwweOtNa6

As expected, new head coach Darvin Ham will make both superstars the core of his team. LA’s offense will run through Anthony Davis while LeBron James will be the primary playmaker. If the Lakers, for whatever reason, can’t get the best version of both, they are good as toast.

Paul Pierce gave a reason why the LA Lakers need their Batman and Robin to be on top of their game:

“Everybody got better; Dallas got better, Minnesota got better, Memphis going to be better, they young!”

DraftKings Sportsbook @DKSportsbook



The LA Clippers are currently +600 to win the NBA Championship The LA Clippers are currently +600 to win the NBA Championship 👀 https://t.co/Dj0taU0R5K

With a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George as well as a retooled roster, the LA Clippers will also be better than last season. The same applies to the New Orleans Pelicans, who will add Zion Williamson to a team that performed admirably to make it into the playoffs.

The LA Lakers’ role players will have to step up to support LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Russell Westbrook is a former MVP, but he will likely have a supporting role yet again for the LA Lakers. He miserably failed in that area last season, refusing to make an impact off the ball based on former head coach Frank Vogel’s designs.

How Darvin Ham coaxes Westbrook to buy into his plans and bring in some much-needed help could help determine the Lakers’ campaign next season.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Lakers still view Russell Westbrook as a starting point guard, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne



“He’s a former MVP, he’s given that respect” The Lakers still view Russell Westbrook as a starting point guard, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne “He’s a former MVP, he’s given that respect” https://t.co/GM4Lr53Lgh

LA Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka brought in Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder to bolster the bench mob. It currently creates a logjam in the point guard position, which Ham will have to figure out at the start of training camp.

The Lakers have more youth on their side now compared to last season, when they were the oldest team in the league. However, they still lack shooting, depth and defense.

If Father Time further erodes LeBron James’ skills and injuries hit him and Anthony Davis again, the play of the supporting cast will be crucial.

StatMuse @statmuse The 2022/23 Lakers:



Russ

Pat Bev

LeBron

AD

Bryant



Bench:

Schroder

Jones

Nunn

Reaves

JTA

Lonnie



What seed are they in the West? The 2022/23 Lakers: Russ Pat BevLeBronADBryantBench:Schroder JonesNunnReavesJTALonnieWhat seed are they in the West? https://t.co/Slbn5KpmhL

If the bench plays well enough to hold the fort, then the LA Lakers will have a chance. If they don’t, then another long offseason could be their eventual end.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far