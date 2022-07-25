“I’m not sure that he’ll be completely happy in a year” - Jim Jackson questions if Kevin Durant is worth it for a young team like the Raptors, says the Heat should go for him

Kevin Durant's trade request continues to be the most talked about topic within the basketball community. Various NBA analysts and former professional players have shared multiple takes on the issue.

The latest to react to it was former Dallas Mavericks forward Jim Jackson. He was a guest on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, talked about the KD trade from a franchise owner's point of view.

Jackson stated that a franchise owner will contemplate sacrificing the future of the franchise for Durant. However, only if it gives the team a chance to compete for the title.

"As an ownership, you're looking at this and saying," Jackson started. "Am I willing to sacrifice my future of five to ten years of deep runs knowing that if we make this trade today, do we have a roster component to compete for a championship?"

Jackson thinks most teams will not be able to sign KD and have a worthy squad to compete for the title. But he believes the Miami Heat are the exception. He stated that if the team signs KD and retains Bam Adebayo, they can confidently compete for the title.

"It's different if you're a Miami Heat team," Jackson went on. "If they can keep Bam Adebayo and somehow figure out a way. If they can compete for a title today, I think it's worth it, because they can win it now."

Jim Jackson believes it is a wrong move to sign Kevin Durant if the franchise does not have a formidable roster afterwards to compete for the title

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets heads for the net as Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics defends during Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Barclays Center on April 25, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Since his request, several franchises were expected to queue up for Kevin Durant, with each trying to outdo the other. However, that is not the case as interest in the forward seems scarce.

Jim Jackson believes the reason is that most teams are looking to build for the future. The idea of having to part away with young talented players and draft picks when the franchise cannot compete for the title is a move he believes no front office wants to make.

He added that KD's not being content and leaving the franchise after the franchise has overhauled their team for him is baffling.

"Are you willing to give up assets?" Jackson said. "Let's say Toronto with Scottie Barnes and lot of young players and some draft picks for your future when you know you can't really compete for a title right now. Knowing that KD may become discontent and leave...

"If you're a team that's younger with valuable assets and draft picks that sometimes pan out and sometimes they don't. But your (core) young group can compete for the next to five to eight years.

"That's when you really have to seat back and say is it worth it in the short time, despite how great Kevin Durant is. I'm not sure he'll be completely happy in a year and that jeopardizes what we do as a franchise."

