“I’m more surprised the Lakers didn’t do anything stupid” - JJ Redick not surprised by LA Lakers’ inactivity at the trade deadline

The NBA trade deadline was Thursday, and while many franchises used the period to secure key signings, the LA Lakers sat this one out. While it seemed like they needed something new to get them back on track, coach Frank Vogel and the front office decided otherwise.

With a win-loss percentage of 46.4, the Lakers (26-30) are ninth in the Western Conference. In their last 16 games, they are 5-11, the franchise's worst run in recent times. The thought of getting reinforcements seemed like the right thing to do from a fan view, but the management had little ability to make a significant change.

On "The Old Man & The Three" podcast, former NBA player JJ Redick discussed the Lakers' inactivity in the trade market. Redick said he wasn't surprised by Los Angeles not making a move but was stunned they showed restraint.

"I'm not surprised the Lakers didn't do anything," Redick said. "I'm more surprised they didn't do anything stupid."

JJ Redick skeptical the LA Lakers will be able to turn things around in the remainder of the season

Russell Westbrook reacts with Anthony Davis (3) of the LA Lakers during the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday in Portland, Oregon.

The Lakers are a season-worst four games below .500. Their best mark was 16-13 on Dec. 15, and they've gone 10-17 since. They haven't gotten in stride all season.

The franchise went from being considered one of the strongest contenders for the title with the signing of Russell Westbrook to being a team everyone wants to face.

Reports that there was alignment on letting trade deadline pass were “totally false” LeBron James and Anthony Davis did not talk to Rob Pelinka about Lakers’ inaction on making trades, per @mcten Reports that there was alignment on letting trade deadline pass were “totally false” LeBron James and Anthony Davis did not talk to Rob Pelinka about Lakers’ inaction on making trades, per @mctenReports that there was alignment on letting trade deadline pass were “totally false” https://t.co/EEZ5hb8I1j

The mood around the Lakers has been one of expected losses despite LeBron James putting up stellar performances night after night.

The small forward averages 29.1 points per game with the league's top scorer, Joel Embiid, posting 29.4 ppg. It has been one of his highest scoring seasons since 2010 with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Redick believes the team has proven repeatedly they cannot offer more than they are currently, even with James playing at his highest level.

"That's the team they got," Redick said. "They've got to figure out if they can make it work. It hasn't worked so far. We've got a decent sample size here. I'm not bullish on them turning things around. That's including with LeBron again having a great season."

