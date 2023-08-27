“I’m trying to get five rings” – Klay Thompson hilariously yearns to be Thanos of NBA during his recent China tour

Klay Thompson has had a championship-riddled career, with four rings playing for the Golden State Warriors. Yet, the sharpshooting virtuoso is casting his gaze upon a fifth championship, drawing inspiration from a rather unconventional source.

While Thompson was on his China tour, as he explored locales within the country, the Warriors superstar encountered a statue of Marvel villain Thanos. In his usual hilarious, lighthearted manner, Thompson expressed his desire to have as many championship rings as the infinity stones gracing Thanos' fingers.

“Who let Thanos in here? I’m trying to get five rings like Thanos. … Five infinity stones. … Technically six, but we won’t count that,” he said.

While Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet boasts six infinity stones, as Thompson acknowledged, he hilariously declined to count the sixth one.

NBA fans are well-acquainted with Thompson's effortless humor, and he didn't disappoint as he delivered another such moment.

However, Thompson is all business and doesn't play around when it comes to his performance on the court. While his playful side was evident during this unusual encounter, there's no doubt that he's motivated to add another championship to his already impressive resume.

Thompson has played a pivotal role in the Warriors' four championships. He has been right in the middle of everything Golden State has built. Owing to his razor-sharp shooting, the 33-year-old has given the Dub Nation countless unforgettable moments to treasure.

As Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green age, the Warriors will be eager to maximize their remaining years and secure another championship banner to hang in the rafters.

Klay Thompson throws down an alley-oop dunk for his fans in China

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson is currently enjoying his summer in China, where he is busy promoting his new line of shoes. He holds a special place in the hearts of Chinese fans and has visited the country multiple times.

Thompson has been making several stops in China. At a particular location, the shooting guard caught everyone by surprise as he executed an alley-oop dunk, leaving the spectators in absolute awe.

Thompson always enjoys a warm reception in China. Visiting China has become a regular occurrence for him. In fact, many refer to him as "China Klay" due to his love for the country and his shoe deal with the Chinese brand Anta.

Undoubtedly, Thompson has earned legendary status in China. It's safe to assume that his frequent visits to the country will not stop anytime soon.

