“I’m very confident in myself and my ability to shoot” - LA Lakers star Russell Westbrook backs his shooting skills amidst constant criticism

LA Lakers star Russell Westbrook once again demonstrated his self-belief during a recent interview. The former NBA MVP backed his shooting skills during the interaction, despite enduring severe criticism for not being an efficient shooter over the years. Here's what he told OC Register's Kyle Goon regarding this:

“I know I’m a good shooter, and I’m very confident in myself and my ability to shoot the basketball. Just continue working on my craft as I always have, and take good shots. The quality of shots is important. Making sure I’m not taking the bad ones is something I try to emphasize, attacking the basket.”

Westbrook has shot 43.8% from the field, including 30.5% from the three-point line and 78.3% from the charity stripe, in his career. He has the worst shooting percentage among NBA players to have attempted at least 25+ shots from the arc.

Last season, he recorded one of his worst shooting percentages from deep and the free throw line. The nine-time All-Star shot 29.8% from three and 66.7% from the foul line.

Joey Linn @joeylinn_ Russell Westbrook shooting 15% outside of the paint is crazy. How is that even possible? Russell Westbrook shooting 15% outside of the paint is crazy. How is that even possible? https://t.co/DM3UBXGD4I

NBA fans and critics have consistently criticized Russell Westbrook for not being as efficient a shooter as several other point guards in the league. His inconsistent shooting also led to a dismal debut season with the LA Lakers.

With the league evolving, Westbrook needs to work on that area of his game to stay impactful, especially as he enters the final year of his contract with LA.

Stadium @Stadium



@camronsmith, What's the future of Russell Westbrook and the Lakers? @ShamsCharania , and @PatGarrity8 talked about the dynamic between the former MVP and the Lakers organization on ITA! What's the future of Russell Westbrook and the Lakers? @camronsmith, @ShamsCharania, and @PatGarrity8 talked about the dynamic between the former MVP and the Lakers organization on ITA! https://t.co/xPoHzsfLMY

Russell Westbrook making an impact under new LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham

LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham has said that he believes in Russell Westbrook after he took over the reins as the team's head coach. Westbrook has shown improvements in Ham's system during the preseason thus far.

He is moving well off the ball and looks engaged on the defensive end of the floor. Westbrook's ball-handling and shooting are also looking better compared to last season. Westbrook is averaging 22.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and five assists per game across three appearances. He has shot 52% from the field, including 50% from the three-point range.

Swish Cultures @swishcultures_ Russ is shooting 45 percent from corner 3 as a Laker Russell Westbrook ( @russwest44 ) handle and knocking down shotsRuss is shooting 45 percent from corner 3 as a Laker @JordanRichardSC stat by @mcten Russell Westbrook ( @russwest44 ) handle and knocking down shots 🔥 Russ is shooting 45 percent from corner 3 as a Laker 🎥 @JordanRichardSC stat by @mcten https://t.co/YTwO9YaqQH

Russell Westbrook's shooting stroke from deep has stood out thus far. Last season, he shot 45% on corner three attempts, which will benefit the Lakers moving forward. Considering how the Lakers create chances for perimeter shooters under Darvin Ham's system, Westbrook could thrive as a three-point shooting threat.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



(He missed the following free throw to complete the four point play.)



@NBA

Russell Westbrook with the tough three through contact(He missed the following free throw to complete the four point play.) Russell Westbrook with the tough three through contact 😤(He missed the following free throw to complete the four point play.)🎥 @NBAhttps://t.co/0vrLkPMyR6

It's still early days, though. Westbrook must carry this form into regular season to prevent himself from getting traded midway through the season. The LA Lakers have come close to moving him before training camp, so his future remains uncertain despite him potentially featuring as a starter for LA's season opener.

Poll : 0 votes