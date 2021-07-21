"I made my free throws when it mattered" Giannis Antetokounmpo shuts up haters after leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a title | 2021 NBA Finals

Giannis Antetokounmpo shouldered a huge burden to carry the Milwaukee Bucks to a 105-98 Game 6 win against the Phoenix Suns to win the 2021 NBA championship.

The Milwaukee Bucks won four straight games after losing the first two in the 2021 NBA Finals to claim the title. Antetokounmpo scored 50 points, including 17-of-19 from the free-throw line. For a player who was making just 55.6 percent of his free throws in the 2021 playoffs before Game 6, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a near-immaculate shot at the line.

“They said I couldn't make free throws,” Antetokounmpo said in the postgame interview with reporters. “I made my free throws when it mattered.”

The champion, and the Finals MVP. pic.twitter.com/BpYKBkAcKA — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) July 21, 2021

Not only did he make his free throws, Antetokounmpo also made most of his field goal attempts, making 16-of-25 from the field and also made 1-of-3 from three-point range as well. He was a presence on both ends of the court with five blocks on the defensive end. With Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton struggling from the field, it was up to the two-time MVP to put the Milwaukee Bucks on his back.

He also grabbed 14 rebounds and two assists. For his efforts, Giannis Antetokounmpo was awarded the 2021 NBA Finals MVP.

During the postgame presser, Giannis Antetokounmpo took a shot at super teams a bit by talking about how he earned his championship differently than how other players did it.

“I could’ve gone to a super team … but this is the hard way to do it, and I did it,” Antetokounmpo said.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on why he signed the supermax extension: “I couldn’t leave. … I wanted to get the job done.” — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) July 21, 2021

After winning title with Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo honored his parents

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 celebrates winning the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award.

Giannis Antetokounmpo made sure to inspire others and reflected on what made him an NBA champion. He talked about his parents and what his mother had to do to provide for their family.

“This should make everybody believe in their dreams,” Antetokounmpo told reporters.

“I didn’t know where my next meal would come from. My mom was selling stuff on the street.” - Giannis Antetokounmpo — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) July 21, 2021

“I hope I can give people around the world … hope it can be done,” Antetokounmpo said. “My mom was selling stuff in the street, and now I’m sitting here at the top of the top. … if I never sit at this table again, I’ll be fine with it.”

Giannis is the 7th player in NBA history to have 50 points in the Finals.



The last two? LeBron James in 2018 and Michael Jordan in 1993. pic.twitter.com/llkcOMwUNe — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 21, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks are NBA champions with Giannis Antetokounmpo having one of the all-time great NBA Finals performances. In the series, he scored 40 or more points three times in six games.

Thanks to Antetokounmpo’s dominance, the Milwaukee Bucks head into the offseason with the title in hand and a championship ring awaiting them to begin next season.

