"I like COLD HARD cash" - LeBron James trolls Kyle Kuzma after Ohio Buckeyes get the better of Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl

LeBron James trolled Kyle Kuzma over the Utah Utes' defeat to the Ohio Buckeyes in the NCAA Football.

The New Year's Day matchup featured the Utah Utes going up against the Ohio State Buckeyes in a Rose Bowl Game. The game, which was held in Pasadena, California, promised to be an intriguing one.

Washington Wizards' power forward Kyle Kuzma is a fan of the Utes as he played his college basketball with them. He took to his Twitter page to call out LeBron James, rubbing in their early 7-0 lead in the first quarter against Ohio State:

"7-0 @KingJames."

The first quarter ended with Ohio State failing to register a point and the Utes taking a 14-point lead. The second quarter saw both teams record 3 touchdowns each, as the Buckeyes were ready to make the Utes work for the win. Momentum was with the Buckeyes as they led the third quarter by a 7-point differential, thereby reducing the lead to only 7 points.

The game was pretty much up for the taking in the fourth quarter. Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the hero of the night as his consistent link-up with C.J. Stroud gave the Buckeyes the lead for the first time in the game.

LeBron James @KingJames @kylekuzma Just wanna know if you sending my 💰 in cash or wire??? I mean I like COLD HARD 💵. #GoBuckeyes 🌰. 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 @kylekuzma Just wanna know if you sending my 💰 in cash or wire??? I mean I like COLD HARD 💵. #GoBuckeyes🌰. 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹

Ohio State pulled a comeback in the fourth quarter to win the game, leaving the Utes fans disappointed.

This prompted LeBron James to respond to Kuzma's call out. It seemed like both players had some stakes riding on the game. With the Buckeyes finishing the game as victors, LBJ trolled his former teammate, demanding ' COLD HARD cash'.

"Just wanna know if you sending my money in cash or wire??? I mean I like COLD HARD cash. #GoBuckeyes."

LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma's time with the LA Lakers

LeBron James #23 and Kyle Kuzma #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers.

In 2017, Kyle Kuzma was drafted into the NBA by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round selection as the 27th overall pick. His rights were sold to LA Lakers. In his debut season, he recorded an average of 16.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game, which saw him selected into the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Kyle Kuzma knows LeBron James deserves more than four MVP awards.



From 2003 to 2020, which years did you think the King deserved his trophies? 🤔 Kyle Kuzma knows LeBron James deserves more than four MVP awards.From 2003 to 2020, which years did you think the King deserved his trophies? 🤔 https://t.co/D1hn9vFwBQ

LeBron James made his move to the Lakers in the 2018-19 season, and both players bonded for 3 seasons before Kuz was traded to the Wizards. The Lakers didn't make it to the playoffs in the 2018-19 season but did so in the following season and went on to win the championship title.

Also Read Article Continues below

Aged 35, LeBron James played a huge role in that happening, completing the most assists in the playoffs and becoming the 2020 NBA Finals MVP. They didn't make it far in the 2020-21 playoffs as they were knocked out by the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Western Conference first-round.

Edited by Prem Deshpande