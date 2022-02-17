"I need you to give GOAT James his props" - Shannon Sharpe drops a hilarious new video in praise of LeBron James and LA Lakers, demands his Mtn. Dew case from Skip Bayless

LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a comeback win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, with Russell Westbrook icing the game. One of LeBron's biggest fans, Shannon Sharpe, was particularly happy about the Lakers' victory.

In a post on his official Twitter account, Sharpe boasted about winning his bets with "Undisputed" co-host Skip Bayless.

The three-time Super Bowl champion wants his two cases of Mountain Dew after the Los Angeles Rams won on Sunday and the Lakers got the win on Wednesday.

"Last game before the break, ya'll thought Bron was gonna let this thing slip away? Ya'll saw that...I need you to give GOAT James his props. You saw Russ step to the free-throw line and make both of them free throws. Played great down the stretch. But it was GOAT James."

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe I’M GOING TO NEED ALL MY DEW SKIP!



I know y’all saw GOAT JAMES last night! I’M GOING TO NEED ALL MY DEW SKIP!I know y’all saw GOAT JAMES last night! https://t.co/qElRcCfKPR

Shannon Sharpe picked the Rams to win the Super Bowl, while Skip Bayless went with the Cincinnati Bengals. On Sunday, the Rams defeated the Bengals 23-20, with Aaron Donald getting the sack on fourth down to seal the championship.

Donald was present at the Lakers game and it inspired LeBron James to play great against the Jazz.

"I just tried to take the inspiration of what he was able to accomplish over the past couple days. He's the greatest defensive player I have ever seen play the sport. For him to take time out of his day and watch us play after the parade was amazing."

But back to the main topic, it would be interesting to know how Skip Bayless is going to react to the Rams' Super Bowl win and LeBron's performance against the Jazz.

On his own Twitter account, Bayless went on to praise Russell Westbrook, rather than "The King."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless YEP: LEBRON ONCE AGAIN RUNS FROM THE LATE-GAME FREE-THROW LINE ... RUSS WINDS UP WITH THE BALL ... AND MAKES THE TWO CLINCHING FREE THROWS. INCREDIBLE: WESTBRICK SAVES LEBRICK. YEP: LEBRON ONCE AGAIN RUNS FROM THE LATE-GAME FREE-THROW LINE ... RUSS WINDS UP WITH THE BALL ... AND MAKES THE TWO CLINCHING FREE THROWS. INCREDIBLE: WESTBRICK SAVES LEBRICK.

LeBron James leads LA Lakers to comeback win over the Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers.

With the LA Lakers down 12 points midway through the fourth quarter, LeBron James led a furious comeback against the Utah Jazz. James scored 15 of his 33 points in the final quarter to give the Lakers the 106-101 win.

James hit a three-point shot to tie the game at 94 before scoring a dunk to take a two-point lead with about two minutes left. After the Jazz tied the game at 96, James hit another three and the Lakers never looked back.

Austin Reaves would hit the dagger three with 17.4 seconds left to give the Lakers a 103-99 lead. Russell Westbrook ended up icing the game with two clutch free throws in the end.

James finished with 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Russell Westbrook added 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Anthony Davis had 17 points, but suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter. Davis was diagnosed with a sprained right ankle and he's out for at least two weeks. He will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania X-rays negative on Anthony Davis‘ injured right ankle. Davis has a sprain. He will receive treatment over All-Star break and be re-evaluated when team returns. X-rays negative on Anthony Davis‘ injured right ankle. Davis has a sprain. He will receive treatment over All-Star break and be re-evaluated when team returns.

Edited by Adam Dickson