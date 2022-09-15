“I need to see a little bit more of pitbull” - NBA analyst expects consistency from Ben Simmons, says Claxton and Ben should dominate at the break

Ben Simmons hasn't exactly escaped the spotlight since being traded by the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons is already feeling the pressure with his new team, the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets are one of the most anticipated teams entering the 2022-23 NBA season. The organization is looking to overcome their problems and get back to playing competitive basketball once again. Their issues didn't reduce after getting swept by the Boston Celtics back in the playoffs. They were compounded when Kevin Durant demanded a trade out of Brooklyn.

Preparations for the upcoming campaign are ongoing and there have been reports of the Nets tweaking their lineup. The team is expected to put the 6-foot-11 point guard, Simmons, in the starting lineup. But he won't just be playing the point guard position. There were reports from the Nets coaching staff on planning to play him at center for next season.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed trib.al/7XjLQW6 Ben Simmons will play point guard — and center — in a (hopefully) reimagined Nets offense. New for @NYDNSports Ben Simmons will play point guard — and center — in a (hopefully) reimagined Nets offense. New for @NYDNSports trib.al/7XjLQW6

No one is sure how the team is planning on executing this. But it'll still be interesting to see a big who can run the floor and facilitate while being a threat inside the paint. ESPN's Kendrick Perkins was asked about how the duo of Nic Claxton and Ben Simmons can excite fans in fastbreak situations.

"I ain't gonna lie, I need to see a little bit more from Claxton." Perkins said. "I need to see a little bit more of pitbull."

He added:

"Now, on the break, I mean, both of those guys (are) freaks of natures. I thought that was missing out of him a lot last season. Like, we saw it in spurts, but I need to see it more consistently."

Ben Simmons can redeem himself by playing at the center position

The league has become reliant on 3-pointers and almost every player can hit a three when left wide open. However, this has proven to be a weakness for Ben Simmons.

Simmons entered the association as a big guard who could see the floor at an elite level. With his height and athleticism, people were expecting him to become the next Magic Johnson. The media hyped him enough and raised expectations. Despite not having a consistent 3-pointer, Simmons became a fan favorite for his combination of size and athleticism.

But five years into Ben Simmons' NBA career, nothing has changed and he's still putting up similar stats since his rookie year. It doesn't look like he's going to improve anytime soon if he keeps playing the point guard position.

Rumors of the 3-time All-Star playing center for the Nets might be his ticket to redemption. He has the size to battle with the centers for rebounds and can defend the post very well. Additionally, he's quicker than most frontcourt players, which is already a mismatch for most bigs around the league. It's also worth mentioning that his passing skills are a legitimate threat for defenses.

It might be time for Ben Simmons to transition into a different position. He's done enough to play point guard. But with his unwillingness to improve his shooting, playing center might be his only option.

