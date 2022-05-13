“I never even could imagine you saying the Bulls should think about trading Michael Jordan” - Jay Williams on Stephen A. Smith suggesting the Lakers should trade LeBron James

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will be eager to get back on track next season after a disappointing 2021-22 NBA campaign.

After a year in which many believed the Lakers could make a run towards an NBA Finals appearance, the Lakers saw themselves plummeting down the standings. Although the Lakers dealt with numerous injuries and inconsistent play, the team never seemed to get back on the right track.

This resulted in the Lakers finishing eleventh in the Western Conference standings with an overall record of 33-49 on the year. While the team continued to struggle, superstar forward LeBron James went on to impress with his play on the court. Despite being 37-years-old, LeBron went on to post averages of 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

The future remains uncertain for the Lakers as they are strapped for cap space and need to make substantial moves to their roster in order to compete for a spot in the NBA playoffs next year.

Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith recently went out on a limb, suggesting that the Lakers should seriously consider trading LeBron James. Speaking today on ESPN's "First Take," analyst Jay Williams called out Stephen A. Smith for the idea of thinking the Lakers should trade LeBron. He compared it to the idea of trading Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

“I never even could imagine you saying the Bulls should think about trading Michael Jordan”

LeBron James and LA Lakers prepare for massive offseason

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

After coming into the 2021-22 NBA season with aspirations of becoming a contender in the Western Conference, the Lakers saw their season turn into a nightmare. There are plenty of questions that need to be answered with this team throughout the offseason.

After a disappointing year, the Lakers dismissed former head coach Frank Vogel, meaning that the team will have a new coach for the upcoming season.

Another question that will need clarification is LeBron's future status. The superstar forward is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2022-23 regular season. Although James will be turning 38-years-old next year, he's still shown the ability to be a dominant player on the court.

If the Lakers are going to want a chance to make another run at an NBA Championship with LeBron, they are going to need to make some drastic changes to the roster this summer.

