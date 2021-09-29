"I have to prove to my teammates that I'm available" - LeBron James on what he wants to prove in the 2021-22 NBA season

It's no secret that LeBron James is going to be the engine behind any potential success the Los Angeles Lakers expect to have for the 2021-22 NBA season. Still one of the best players in the NBA, James will be motivated after the Lakers suffered a first-round loss to the Phoenix Suns last year. The hope for LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers is that injury concerns from last year will be a thing of the past. LeBron James was asked about what he feels like he has to prove heading into his 19th season in the NBA.

"I have to prove to my teammates that I'm available. That i'm holding myself accountable. That I am the leader that I say I am. That every night I am going to be there for them through the ups and the downs. Every day I wake up with that responsibility and I take it to heart. Leadership to me is not a type of some time thing. You know...it's a 365-day...24/7. I pratice it, I preach it, and I live by it."

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin I asked LeBron James what he feels he has to prove this season: I asked LeBron James what he feels he has to prove this season: https://t.co/esuuTG1nVB

There's a lot of good things to take in these comments by LeBron James, especially if you're a Los Angeles Lakers fan. One of the things that stands out is LeBron talking about that he has to prove that "he's available." Over the course of his entire career, LeBron James hasn't really had to deal with missing an extended amount of time due to injuries. It's remarkable to think about. Think about the number of deep playoff runs that James has had over the course of his 18-years in the NBA. On top of that, think about the amount of deep playoff runs he's had that have also turned into James spending time with Team USA in the Olympics.

Last year, James finally dealt with some nagging injuries. He would go on to play a total of 45 games last year. It was only the second time in LeBron James' entire career that he would go on to play less than 60 games in an NBA season. The other year was in 2018-19 when LeBron played a total of 55 games. What makes the comments even more interesting is a comment that GM Rob Pelinka made yesterday regarding James' preparation for the upcoming year.

Dave McMenamin @mcten Rob Pelinka says that LeBron James has “slimmed up” coming into this season. He says being leaner should translate to more explosiveness for James, who is starting season No. 19 of his career and will turn 37 in December. Rob Pelinka says that LeBron James has “slimmed up” coming into this season. He says being leaner should translate to more explosiveness for James, who is starting season No. 19 of his career and will turn 37 in December.

After a year of dealing with some nagging injuries, it was clear that LeBron needed to make changes to limit the toll that his body would take throughout an NBA season. It's an intelligent decision for LeBron, as slimming down could theoretically extend his career and make him fresher throughout the season. With the Los Angeles Lakers positioned to be one of the strongest contenders in the NBA, health is going to be more important than ever with their current roster. For LeBron James, the goal is to be out there on the floor as much as possible. The Lakers hope that the improved physique and determination of LeBron James will have the team firing on all cylinders.

