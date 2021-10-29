“I did not react to that well” - Miami Heat’s PJ Tucker on not getting enough playing time and other struggles as a rookie

PJ Tucker joined JJ Reddick on today's episode of the Old Man and the Three podcast, where he spoke on his experience as a rookie, and what it was like to fall out of the NBA and head overseas

JJ Redick @jj_redick Crash course in learning how to be a pro from PJ Tucker Crash course in learning how to be a pro from PJ Tucker https://t.co/bM6gavLgT7

I didn't play, and that was tough for me, not really getting the chance to play. I did not react to that well, I mean, I was terrible, I was really bad. I would show up just before practise, pretty much doing whatever I want, I was like "I'm not playing, I don't care." Not knowing that they will cut you," PJ Tucker said.

Tucker would find himself getting cut after his rookie season, which led to him playing professional basketball in a host of European countries. Stints in Isreal, Ukraine, Germany, and Greece would follow in the ensuing years, as PJ Tucker continued to develop his game and work towards an NBA return.

"I couldn't watch NBA games. I never watched NBA games. I couldn't do it. I was so heartbroken, that I couldn't watch NBA games. I would see JJ (Reddick), I would see all the guys that was in my (draft class), it was like I had let myself down. But I think that's what pushed me over there to be so good too," PJ Tucker explained

PJ Tucker's return to the NBA

After multiple seasons playing in the Euro League, PJ Tucker found himself getting an offer from the Phoenix Suns to participate in the NBA Summer League. PJ Tucker performed so well that the Phoenix Suns offered him a multi-year deal to be apart of their roster moving forward.

Rod Strickland @rod_strickland

You are always being evaluated. Don’t take this game for granted, can be taken away at any time.

Be aware of the energy that you give off.

Be your best at times.

PJ Tucker is now in his tenth consecutive season in the NBA, and was recently crowned an NBA champion as part of the 2020-21 Milwaukee Bucks team following a mid-season trade. PJ Tucker is widely considered to be one of the best 3-and-D wings in the league. For those that don't hold him in this regard, they do accept he helped mould that position.

Now, at age 36, PJ Tucker is still getting consistent game time with the championship chasing Miami Heat, but he's also using his experience to help guide some of the younger guys on his team.

"It's funny now, because I will try and help the young guys. When I see them acting like me, I'll be all over them like 'no I'm not letting you go down that path'," PJ Tucker explained.

PJ Tucker will be in action for the Miami Heat tonight as he and his team take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30pm Eastern time.

