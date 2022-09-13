"I really f**k with you bro" - Bronny James' fan leaves him confused after requesting for a shout out on social media

Bronny James, LeBron James' son, has become somewhat of a celebrity. A fan approached James in public and repeatedly asked for a shout-out on social media. The fan in the video walks up to Bronny, stating:

“I really f**k with you bro”

Bronny’s security steps forward and starts to separate the fan from James, but the fan asks:

“I was just wondering if I could have like a shout-out or something. … Just, like, on a story?

James explains that he is unable to provide a shout-out. The fan falls to his knees and weeps, or at least pretends to weep:

“Please! Please! Please let me get a shoutout, please!”

The fan's behavior was strange and confused James.

Bronny James' rising stardom

The 17-year-old Canyon High School star has accumulated quite the notoriety. It was inevitable. In joining the basketball world as "King James" son, Bronny James will draw attention. Bronny's success in basketball has increased his fame.

Bronny James has over 6.5 million followers on Instagram. As seen in the video, he is now recognized in public. Bronny is entering his senior year of high school and the college decision process. He will be eligible for the draft in 2024.

LeBron’s new contract has him in Los Angeles for two more seasons, which is when his son is expected to join the league. LeBron has mentioned in the past his desire to play with his son. While Bronny's draft stock isn't currently high, analysts are questioning if teams will select him to recruit LeBron.

If they play together, it will mark the first time in league history that a father and son duo do so.

