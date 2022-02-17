“I was really shocked that they gave up Seth Curry” - Draymond Green on the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade, believes Harden and Embiid need shooters around them

Seth Curry’s trade to the Brooklyn Nets seems to have paid off. He had 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his debut Monday.

Draymond Green voiced his opinion about Thursday's Nets-76ers trade on Wednesday’s episode of “The Draymond Green Show.”

Green said:

“Bigger than the picks for me was Seth Curry. I just didn't think Philly would be trading Seth Curry, especially the way James Harden plays. You've seen shooters around him that can catch and knock the shot down and with Joel Embiid. You always want to pair a big man with a shooter just in case they're trying to double team him.

"You can't help off Seth Curry, so that takes one guy out of the picture. So, with them putting the team together, I was really shocked that they gave up Seth Curry.”

Draymond Green on Seth Curry being traded

Although Seth Curry had a great first game in Brooklyn, it is important to point out that he averaged 15.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists for Philadelphia this season. Great statistics, of course, but they are minimal compared to James Harden's. Harden, on the other hand, averaged 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 10.2 assists for the Brooklyn Nets.

With Joel Embiid playing like an MVP frontrunner, the duo should shine when they hit the floor together.

Green outlined that the structure in Philadelphia has now changed back to the older style of guard and big man:

“Philly is now back to your great big man, great guard. And that’s what the league used to be. You think Shaq-Kobe, you think Penny and Shaq … Magic and Kareem … Great guard, great big man. That’s where you started building your team, and then you build out from there.”

Pairing Embiid and Harden on the same squad is a scary notion. The two work in legendary ways, separate from each other's space on the floor.

The problem in Brooklyn was that Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant could all essentially do the same thing. Harden would often get frustrated because he could not run the ball the way he wanted. Now that he can do that, and Embiid has a point guard he has been lacking, the squad should do well.

Draymond said he believes in Harden-Embiid:

“I definitely think they can mesh. But it’ll be interesting to see them to go back to a great guard and great big man and see what type of success they have. 'Cause you know the league, everything comes back around.”

Aside from Curry's addition, Green talked about Ben Simmons playing for Brooklyn:

“I’m excited to see Ben play with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving … I’m excited to see how this turns out for him.”

Simmons has not played this season after a playoff performance that he has been scalded for ever since. Simmons went public with his displeasure with the fans of Philadelphia for treating him so terribly after his lackluster performance, but the 76ers did not lift a finger. They kept Simmons until Thursday.

And then there was the big surprise, Curry. Most equated that to Philadelphia being desperate for Harden. Draymond Green said Brooklyn probably knew how much the 76ers wanted Harden, and as a result could ask for a player they probably otherwise would not have been given.

That player ended up being Curry, who plays Wednesday night, when Brooklyn faces the New York Knicks. Can Curry drop another 20-plus and give the Nets another win after their recent struggles?

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein