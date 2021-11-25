"I am not a role model"- Kevin Durant continues to fan the flames on Twitter after his "F**k y'all"tweet

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has continued to clap back at his detractors on social media, generating major attention after his latest comments on Twitter.

The NBA player is known for his vocal presence on all his social media accounts, ever-ready to clap back at online trolls. Unsurprisingly, Kevin Durant has continued to dominate the media recently, for reasons far from his efficiency in basketball.

Kevin Durant was dragged into a war of words with fans on social media for almost 24 hours after Isaiah Thomas pointed out his dry skin that was exposed in an image shared by Slam Kicks on Twitter appreciating his sneakers. Following the revelation, Twitter was thrown into a frenzy as fans came at him from all corners.

KD wasted no time in firing back at fans. In a new tweet, he said:

"I'm bouta pull my 'yall broke' card in a second. f*ck yall."

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 I’m bouta pull my “y’all broke” card in a second. Fuck y’all I’m bouta pull my “y’all broke” card in a second. Fuck y’all

As expected, his tweet triggered another round of trolling, as fans went off on how they are not millionaires but can afford lotions. Of the barrage of comments coming in, Kevin Durant's interest was piqued by one that read:

"That is a classy post! Remember, kids that look up to you read this!"

In response to the fan, KD said:

"I am not a role model"

With his reply, fans have only intensified their efforts, with many continuing to lend pieces of their minds to the player.

On the court, can Kevin Durant inspire the Brooklyn Nets to the 2022 title?

Kevin Durant #7, Patty Mills #8, and James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench

Despite all the backlash and Kevin Durant's insistence on not being a role model for the younger generations, the player continues to prove himself as one of the best players in the league, leading the Brooklyn Nets to the top of the Eastern Conference standings with a 13-5 record.

Although the Nets are on top, they have not had a dominant run so far this season. Kyrie Irving is terribly missed as the Nets have struggled to get wins against some of the "reputable" teams.

Despite the Nets' slow start, the same cannot be said for Kevin Durant. He has by far been the best player on the Nets team, especially with James Harden not being at his best. KD is averaging 28.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists so far this season.

NBA @NBA



Kevin Durant's all-around game lifts the



LaMarcus Aldridge: 21 PTS, 11 REB

Patty Mills: 17 PTS, 5 3PM

James Harden: 14 PTS, 14 AST, 3 STL 🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀Kevin Durant's all-around game lifts the @BrooklynNets on the road!LaMarcus Aldridge: 21 PTS, 11 REBPatty Mills: 17 PTS, 5 3PMJames Harden: 14 PTS, 14 AST, 3 STL 🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀Kevin Durant's all-around game lifts the @BrooklynNets on the road!LaMarcus Aldridge: 21 PTS, 11 REBPatty Mills: 17 PTS, 5 3PMJames Harden: 14 PTS, 14 AST, 3 STL https://t.co/S6AoUjP9uZ

While a playoff feature is unquestionable, fans do not believe 100% the team can go all the way. Kevin Durant can score, that's a given, but his ability to lead and inspire top-notch performances from his teammates is not his strongest suit.

Fortunately, it is still early, especially when you factor in the number of games to be played in the regular season. The Nets can build chemistry and also shake things up a bit during the trade deadline.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra