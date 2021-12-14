“I saw Joel, what he said postgame” - Steph Curry aware of teams trying their best to avoid letting the ‘Chef’ break the 3-point record against them

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is now a mere two 3-pointers away from breaking the all-time record. Held by Hall of Fame star Ray Allen, he left the league with the number one spot at 2,973 threes made.

After knocking down five triples in Monday’s game 102-100 win over the Indiana Pacers, Steph Curry looks set to finish the job tonight against the New York Knicks.

The Warriors played the Philadelphia 76ers December 11th and that squad played to make sure Steph would not get the award in Philly. Curry sunk just 3 of his 14 three-point attempts in a game that ended 102-94 in the 76ers' favor.

When asked about the game Steph had this to say:

“I saw Joel, what he said postgame… I know teams are coming out trying to make sure it doesn’t happen on them.”

Can Steph Curry finish the job tonight?

Facing the Knicks tonight, Steph looks to be in a great spot to finish the job. A defensive great like Philly makes sense to dispose of Curry’s chances but the Knicks look to be less capable.

Last year, New York had the best opposing 3-point percentage in the NBA, only giving a 22.5% clip. Just last month, in November 2021, they stood dead last in the league for opponent made threes. They have since moved up but still sit at just a 35.3% clip, which does not look good with Steph Curry coming to cook in town.

Curry has had an incredibly dominant season thus far, averaging 27.0 points and 6.3 assists per game. Steph is shooting 40.1% from 3-point and 43.2% from FG, leading his team atop the Western Conference with 22 wins to a mere 5 losses. The chef is cooking.

Opposing guards have been going off against New York lately. On November 10th, Pat Connaughton hit seven 3s off the bench. In the Knicks’ season opener, Celtics guard Jaylen Brown gained a career-high 46 points.

Even Ricky Rubio, backup point guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers, hit 8 out of 9 of his threes when he played against the Knicks last month.

New York has since come back down to earth, gaining a little more chemistry and pressure in the areas that they need to. But when guards not usually known to go off with such accuracy are having career-high nights against this current Knicks defense, we should see Steph getting the award tonight with ease.

Currently, the Knicks sit bottom five of the league for opponent three point attempts per game, at 37.6. Steph Curry and his Golden State Warriors are in top 3 for three point attempts per game, at 41.0. These stats do not look to mix well as we go into this game tonight.

It looks like the NBA is going to have a new reigning 3-point king. The players in third place and beyond, are more than 400 made threes behind both Steph Curry and Ray Allen. It is starting to look like Steph is going to have the 3-point crown for quite some time.

When LeBron was asked about Steph Curry’s greatness, he replied:

"We're all witnesses to what Steph Curry has done in his career and the way that he's changed the game … He's a once-in-a-lifetime basketball player."

