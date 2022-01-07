“I saw this list, I said I need to be up there, so that’s what going to help me get to the Hall of Fame” – Draymond Green talks getting more technical fouls to match Karl Malone, Charles Barkley

Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green has been a strong force for the franchise this season and throughout his career.

Despite the Warriors' 99-82 loss at the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, they are one of the favorites to win the NBA championship this season.

On his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show," Green talked about the players with the most technical fouls in NBA history: Karl Malone (332), Charles Barkley (329), Rasheed Wallace (317) and Gary Payton (250). Malone, Barkley, Payton and the fifth player on the list, Dennis Rodman (212), are all in the Hall of Fame.

Green suggested Wallace should be inducted into the Hall of Fame as well. Wallace was a four-time All-Star who helped the Detroit Pistons to the 2004 NBA championship.

"Looking at that list, obviously three Hall of Famers, one who I think should be a Hall of Famer is Rasheed Wallace, who was an incredible player, incredible talent and I hope he do get that nod one day," Green said.

Also, Dirk Nowitzki, at No. 6, is certain to be a Hall of Famer, and Kevin Garnett, at No. 10, has already been enshrined. Plus, Russell Westbrook, at No. 8, and Dwight Howard, at No. 9, will have strong cases for induction.

With so many of the players among the top 10 either in the Hall or worthy of such distinction, Green spoke about the possibility of raking in technicals to get himself enshrined. He said, if getting lot of technical fouls was the way to go, he doesn't mind.

"If me getting techs means I can end up in that conversation with that group of guys, come on, NBA, I'll take more of them techs," Green said. "I try lessening them things, but once I saw this list, I said I need to be up there. So that's what going to help me get to the Hall of Fame, put me right up there with those guys, I'll take it."

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors suffered defeat at the Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks draws a foul against Draymond Green, left, of the Golden State Warriors and Gary Payton II in the first quarter at American Airlines Center on Wednesday in Dallas, Texas.

The Dallas Mavericks topped the Golden State Warriors 99-82 Wednesday night in Dallas. The loss left the Warriors at 29-8, tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the NBA. It was Golden State's lowest scoring total of the season. In fact, in two of its past four games, both losses, the high-voltage Warriors scored 86 points or less.

Draymond Green also had his poorest performance. "The Dancing Bear" had his lowest-scoring game of the season (two points) along with a mere three rebounds and five turnovers in 32 minutes. Plus, he picked up his eighth technical foul (16 technicals will draw an automatic one-game suspension).

Grant Afseth @GrantAfseth



Here are some key takeaways from the Mavs' victory over the Dubs:

si.com/nba/mavericks/… The Dallas Mavericks managed to defeat the Golden State Warriors 99-82 on "Dirk Day" to improve their record to 20-18 on the season.Here are some key takeaways from the Mavs' victory over the Dubs: The Dallas Mavericks managed to defeat the Golden State Warriors 99-82 on "Dirk Day" to improve their record to 20-18 on the season.Here are some key takeaways from the Mavs' victory over the Dubs:si.com/nba/mavericks/…

Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting (2 of 5 3-point shooting). Steph Curry had 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists, going a shocking 1-for-9 from 3-point range.

