"I could score 30-something and we lose... I’m the ultimate team player" - Former NBA MVP opens up on his team's expectations from him in playoff semifinals

James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers will have a big task early in the Eastern Conference semifinals, as Joel Embiid was forced to the sidelines. Reports said that Embiid did not travel with the 76ers for Games 1 and 2 against the Miami Heat in Florida. Game 1 is Monday night.

Embiid has been the 76ers' centerpiece ever since he entered the NBA, and even more so this season – with an absent Ben Simmons at the start of the season. While they acquired James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets in February, Harden was well aware of what his role would be in Embiid’s team.

Harden spoke about sacrifice and doing what the team needs when asked about his role amid Embiid’s absence. Since joining the 76ers, Harden has become more of a facilitator, but he feels he can contribute to the scoring charts as well:

“Nah, I’ve still had opportunities to score. At this point, man, it’s about sacrifice. I could score 30-something and we lose, and somebody would say something. I could score 19 and we win, and somebody would say something. At this point, I just do whatever it takes to win the game — sacrifice.”

Harden was the third-highest scorer for the 76ers against the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the playoffs, averaging 19.0 points per game. But he did a good job of creating open shots for his teammates, averaging 10.2 assists in the series – while getting to the free-throw line with regularity.

Harden seems to understand what is expected of him in the first two games of the series on the road:

“I’m the ultimate team player. It’s the reality; Jo is out, and I’ve got to be more aggressive, score the basketball, get to the basket and make the right decision. It’s no different than what I’m used to.”

Harden has worn many hats throughout his career, being a role player at times and being the centerpiece of an organization’s offense as well. Theoretically, Harden is aware of what he needs to do, but the Miami defense is no walk in the park.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals will be very crucial for the 76ers

Joel Embiid led the way for the 76ers in the series against the Raptors, averaging 26.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He had three games scoring 30 or more points. Game 3 – on the road – ended with a dagger 3-pointer by a heavily-guarded Embiid. That shot gave Philly a 104-101 overtime win, and the Sixers eventually won the series in six games.

James Harden will have a big role to play in Game 1, to erase any doubt surrounding his ability to win a game without Embiid. While Harden’s scoring was low in the first-round, he was able to contribute as a floor general – dictating the team’s offense.

Basketball Reference @bball_ref



22 points (7/12 FG)

6 rebounds

15 assists

+38

W vs. Toronto and a series win



He is the first player in 76ers history to have 20+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 15+ assists in a playoff game.



@sixers | #PhilaUnite James Harden tonight:22 points (7/12 FG)6 rebounds15 assists+38W vs. Toronto and a series winHe is the first player in 76ers history to have 20+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 15+ assists in a playoff game. James Harden tonight:22 points (7/12 FG)6 rebounds15 assists+38W vs. Toronto and a series winHe is the first player in 76ers history to have 20+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 15+ assists in a playoff game.@sixers | #PhilaUnite https://t.co/MbtJXXfWHF

Now, Harden will need to channel his persona from his time with the Houston Rockets – when the entire offensive system was built around him. With concerns about Harden’s ability to win games that matter, it's an opportunity for him to prove he still has some finesse in the tank – to win an NBA title.

