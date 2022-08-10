"I don't see this marriage ending anytime soon" - NBA insider believes Kevin Durant could end up staying with Nets despite his recent dialogue with owner Joe Tsai

Kevin Durant has been a mainstay in the headlines ever since he requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. Teams have been in the mix to onboard the two-time champ, but nothing significant has transpired yet. This is mainly due to the monumental exchange that the Nets are expecting in exchange for KD.

NBA analysts believe that Kevin Durant will end up staying with the Nets and try to run it back. However, in his latest meeting with owner Joe Tsai, the 33-year-old- stayed firm on his decision to leave the team. He did put forth a demand, where he asked Tsai to choose between removing Sean Marks and Steve Nash or trading him.

The owner showed his backing for the General Manager and Head Coach in the form of a tweet he sent out after the meeting. Many believe that this could potentially cause Kevin Durant to leave the team.

However, NBA writer Tim Bontemps has a different take. Speaking about the whole situation on ESPN's Get UP, he said:

"Nothing has really changed. Obviously you can look at what Kevin Durant has said in this meeting with Joe Tsai, 'Hey this is a huge deal right? Kevin Durant wants the coach and GM of the team fired.'

"But after what we saw in Joe Tsai's tweet, this actually became the easiest layup to me for all-time for Joe Tsai, 'Ohh wait a minute, I can go and support the coach and GM of my team instead of a guy who six weeks ago said, "I want to be traded," seems like a pretty easy call to me.'"

Get Up @GetUpESPN



on Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets "I don't see this marriage ending any time soon." @TimBontemps on Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets "I don't see this marriage ending any time soon."@TimBontemps on Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets 👀 https://t.co/Swl67I3zmE

The Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors were among the teams reported to be interested in a deal for KD. However, the deal has been further complicated simply due to the heavy demands laid down by the Nets.

Undoubtedly, they have every right to get the best haul in exchange for him and be patient as he still has four years left on his contract.

SiriusXM NBA Radio @SiriusXMNBA



According to "Don't ever come into my office again and make ultimatums about who I should keep and who I should fire"According to @TheFrankIsola , this is how Kevin Durant's meeting with Joe Tsai should've went "Don't ever come into my office again and make ultimatums about who I should keep and who I should fire"According to @TheFrankIsola, this is how Kevin Durant's meeting with Joe Tsai should've went https://t.co/fRKL0fPXRC

The underlying issue here has been that no team has offered them that, considering his history with long-term injury layoffs and age. Further speaking about the whole situation, Bontemps said:

"There are not many teams showing the kind of interest in giving up the kind of trade packages to the Brooklyn Nets that would make them want to trade Kevin Durant. And so as of now, like it was the last time I was on the show, a couple of weeks ago and like it was a couple of weeks before that.

"I think we're looking at a situation where these teams, well Kevin Durant and the Nets, are going to be together at the start of training camp and probably at the start of the season and they're gonna have to find a way to play nice and make this work because I don't see this marriage ending anytime soon."

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



"Kevin Durant ... in my view has very much limited his options." @WindhorstESPN thinks KD may have hurt his own trade chances"Kevin Durant ... in my view has very much limited his options." .@WindhorstESPN thinks KD may have hurt his own trade chances 👀"Kevin Durant ... in my view has very much limited his options." https://t.co/Aj2aMQRily

Will Kevin Durant be a part of the Brooklyn Nets next season?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the NBA. Aged 33, he still has a few more years of competitive basketball left in him. But the two-time champ has a few injury problems that have caused him to miss a lot of games over the last two seasons.

NetsKingdom 👑🗽 @NetsKingdomAJ Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant underrated PG Skills he has 7 Assists #NetsWorld Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant underrated PG Skills he has 7 Assists #NetsWorld https://t.co/y7C7rNm3EC

Undoubtedly, this will be a factor when any team decides to make a trade for KD. To get his services, they would have to lose a lot of their draft picks and a few star players. After doing all that, they could be title favorites, but for that to happen, Durant will have to be in the best health.

Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop This right here is when you really celebrate efficiency. He was 70% on all skill.



One of the greatest performances of all-time. Thank you, Kevin Durant! 49/17/10 hits different when it’s on pure skill and #MainlyJumpers This right here is when you really celebrate efficiency. He was 70% on all skill.One of the greatest performances of all-time. Thank you, Kevin Durant! 49/17/10 hits different when it’s on pure skill and #MainlyJumpers 🔥 This right here is when you really celebrate efficiency. He was 70% on all skill. One of the greatest performances of all-time. Thank you, Kevin Durant! https://t.co/quMJODdFeL

The Nets have a lot of leverage as KD still has four years left on his contract. They are looking for an ideal deal and only if that comes up will they trade their star forward. With more than two months left before the season to resume, anything could happen. If the organization still doesn't find the right deal for Durant, he will have to play for them next season.

