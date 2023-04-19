"I was still so embarrassed about it" - Dirk Nowitzki reveals intriguing story behind his 2007 NBA MVP year

Dirk Nowitzki is a guy who oftentimes gets lost in the shuffle in the conversation of all-time greats. The 7-footer has a real case for being the best big-man shooter to ever take to the NBA floor.

The 14-time All-Star spent all 22 seasons of his career with the Dallas Mavericks, where he broke a number of franchise records. However, he revealed a surprising story regarding when he was embarrassed about winning an award when sitting down with ESPN's Rachel Nichols.

Nowitzki said he was embarrassed when being given his MVP award in 2007 as the team had just lost in the first round of the playoffs. The 12-time All-NBA big man went as far as telling the league he did not want the award and just wanted to get away.

"I was still so hurt," Dirk Nowitzki said. "I was still so embarrassed about it. The situation. And so we had to do a press conference and David Stern, commissioner, flew in, and it was some of the most uncomfortable moments of my career.

"I gotta say, standing there and having a suit on and having to talk about what just happened two weeks earlier, and all I wanted to do really was be gone."

Dirk Nowitzki redeems himself:

During this 2007 season in which Nowitzki was crowned MVP, he averaged 24.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He also shot an impressive 50.2%, including 41.6% on 3-pointers while leading the Mavericks to an NBA-best 67-15 record.

While it is fair to be disappointed not to make it past the first round, Nowitzki redeemed himself just a few years later. He led the Mavericks to the 2011 championship, which is the only title in the franchise's history. It was even more impressive considering he took down the Heatles headlined by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

Nowitzki averaged 27.7 ppg and 8.1 rpg while shooting 46% on 3-point attempts during the title run. His one-legged fadeaway was unstoppable, and it is even more impressive considering he did not have a true co-star to help carry the scoring load.

While it is cool to see the Mavericks star taking the playoff loss personally, it is a rare belmish on his otherwise impressive NBA resume. It is also not as uncommon as Nowitzki made it seem in his frustration. Just last season, Nikola Jokic won MVP and was sent packing in five games in the opening round.

Regardless, Dirk Nowitzki should be celebrated for his career accolades and the successful career he has had. He has been in the public eye much more often recently and has been seen at a number of Mavericks games this year.

