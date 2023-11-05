"I don't think it was on there to begin with" - Steph Curry dissed Rihanna after 2017 NBA Finals antics

Steph Curry didn't take kindly to Rihanna, a fan of the Cleveland Cavaliers, taunting the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2017 finals. After the game, the renowned three-point shooter made a subtle remark about the singer.

Despite the Cavaliers being in hostile territory with the Warriors playing on their home court, Rihanna wasn't deterred from her antics. She shrugged off the taunts from the local Warriors fans and even caught an intense stare from Kevin Durant.

At one point in the fourth quarter, Rihanna went as far as to bow to James.

Durant was asked about Rihanna's antics and the alleged staredown, but he chose to play it safe in his response. He said:

"I don’t even remember that."

But Steph Curry answered in a different tone. Asked if Rihanna’s music wouldn’t be played in the Warriors locker room because of the incident, he said:

“I don’t think it was on there to begin with.”

The Warriors emerged as the champions that year, which marked Durant's first season with the team.

Durant's decision to join the Warriors was widely regarded as a league-breaking move. He put up huge numbers with averages of 35.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists in five games during the 2017 NBA Finals.

Curry posted averages of 26.8 points, 9.4 assists and 8.0 rebounds in that series, while James averaged a triple-double with 33.6 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists per game.

Steve Kerr draws similarities between Steph Curry and Michael Jordan

Steve Kerr is among a select few who have had the firsthand experience of witnessing the greatness of both Michael Jordan and Steph Curry. Kerr was Jordan’s teammate for four seasons, and he has been coaching Curry since 2014.

In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole, Kerr mentioned that both players shared the same work ethic.

“The biggest similarity is the work ethic. Michael, like Steph, put every single ounce of energy into getting better every single year, constantly searching for ways to get better,” he said.

Kerr also noted a similarity in the competitiveness of the two legends.

"It’s the focus and the competitive desire. People don’t know how competitive Steph is. They knew how competitive Michael was. They don’t know how competitive Steph is because they see him smiling and laughing, but he’s a killer. He and Michael both are absolute killers, but they’re different people, different human beings."