“I think the best way to lead is to focus on leading the team” - Damian Lillard emphasizes on on-court performances amidst Neil Olshey investigation

The Portland Trail Blazers captain Damian Lillard has finally spoken on the recent incident regarding their long-time president of basketball operations, Neil Olshey. The team has been in the news for the last 24 hours following their decision to launch an investigation into Olshey on the grounds of workplace misconduct.

Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news in the early hours of Saturday, stating that the Trail Blazers are looking at "concerns around workplace environment by non-player personnel at the practice facility."

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Story: Sources: The Portland Trail Blazers and owner Jody Allen have launched an investigation into president of basketball operations Neil Olshey, hiring a firm to probe alleged workplace misconduct.Story: theathletic.com/news/blazers-g… Sources: The Portland Trail Blazers and owner Jody Allen have launched an investigation into president of basketball operations Neil Olshey, hiring a firm to probe alleged workplace misconduct.Story: theathletic.com/news/blazers-g…

News like this will undoubtedly be a distraction to the players and organization considering the party involved. Olshey joined the Trail Blazers in 2012 and was responsible for selecting Damian Lillard with the sixth overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft.

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers high fives his teammates

Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers to a huge 115-90 win against the depleted LA Lakers on Saturday night. In their post-game presser, Lillard maintained that he will continue to execute his duties regardless of the situation.

"The games continue. Our jobs continue. And that's all we can do. That's what we can control is doing our job and being prepared, and me being here for 10 years now and being a big part of this organization and this team, it's my job to continue to do that the way that I have. And that's what I can control and that's what I'll do.

"I think the best way to lead is to focus on leading the team. We play basketball, and my job is to be the point guard and the captain of this team. And to continue to do that."

Jusuf Nurkic and Chauncey Billups stay tight-lipped on Olshey's situation

NBA @NBA



Jusuf Nurkic: 15 PTS (6-6 FGM), 17 REB Damian Lillard drops 25 points in 3 quarters to lead the @trailblazers to victory!Jusuf Nurkic: 15 PTS (6-6 FGM), 17 REB Damian Lillard drops 25 points in 3 quarters to lead the @trailblazers to victory!Jusuf Nurkic: 15 PTS (6-6 FGM), 17 REB https://t.co/RYXlABMSTb

Other players on the Trail Blazers roster were also asked about the situation, but they all maintained it was news to them and they had nothing specific to add. According to Damian Lillard:

"It was news to me. I came across it just as everybody else did. But that's all I know of it, that it's an investigation."

Jusuf Nurkic, who added 15 points and 17 rebounds against the Lakers, had this to say:

"All I know is what everybody knows from the statement from the team. And I have [nothing] specific to add."

Head coach Chauncey Billups, who has maintained his faith in Damian Lillard despite his shooting slump, also commented on the situation surrounding Olshey, who defended him and made sure he got the job as head coach.

"I mean obviously it's unfortunate. Obviously all I know is what everybody read, what everybody else knows from what they read about the report and the investigation. There's nothing else that I can really say more about that."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Even as investigations are ongoing, Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers are focused on winning basketball games and will attempt to do so every other night. They are currently on a two-game winning streak with a 5-5 record so far in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Edited by Prem Deshpande