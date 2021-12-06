"I don't think it's a distraction on a daily basis" - Sarah Kustok reveals Kyrie Irving's absence isn't a concern for Brooklyn Nets, team is focused on the larger goals

The Brooklyn Nets sit atop the Eastern Conference with a 16-7 record, while All-Star guard Kyrie Irving has yet to play a game because he is unwilling to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Sarah Kustok, who calls just about every Nets game for YES Network, spoke about the Irving situation with Wosny Lambre of The Ringer on his podcast Full Court Fits.

The Kyrie Irving situation has been going on throughout since the off-season, with the Nets All-Star saying he would not get vaccinated. New York City law states that anyone who works indoors will need to be vaccinated, and Irving does.

It had looked like Irving could have played away games and sit-out home games. But the Nets front office chose to leave Irving off the team until he is vaccinated or the New York City laws change.

When Lambre asked Kustok what she thinks Kevin Durant and James Harden are feeling about Kyrie Irving’s absence, she answered honestly, saying,

“I just think it’s the mindset of ‘This is who we got, and we got to figure out how to be our best with this group.’ I don’t think it’s a distraction on a daily basis. I think this is just the mindset, the focus, and what it is.”

Durant and Harden have held down the fort in Irving’s absence. However, the Nets struggle against quality opponents. The Nets are championship contenders right now, but Irving on their roster makes them the front runners.

Why do the Nets need Kyrie Irving?

Brooklyn Nets All-Stars Kyrie Irving #11 and Kevin Durant #7

Last season Kyrie Irving averaged 26.9 points and 6 assists while joining the 50-40-90 club, making him one of the most efficient scorers in the NBA. The Nets offense could have three of the most efficient and deadly scorers in the NBA with Harden and Durant.

On top of that, the Nets already have Joe Harris, one of the best shooters in the NBA. They added Patty Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge, two players at the tail end of their careers, who can still be productive. So why do the Nets need Irving?

Well, right now, the Nets are 0-6 against legit contending teams. Kyrie Irving is one of the best closers and “give him the ball and watch him work” players in the NBA. Irving can also help stretch out an opposing defense, forcing teams to worry about three different elite scoring options.

With the defense focused on the three All-Stars, that opens up all this space for Harris to take wide-open threes. Harris has missed the last nine games, though, which has put even more strain on Durant and Harden, making the need for Irving more apparent.

Without Irving, the Nets offense has to rely on Durant and Harden, and with Harden struggling this season, Durant has been asked to reach other levels. Both have combined for 71.7 minutes per game on average and have a combined usage rate of 59%.

Last season, Durant and Harden still played a bunch of minutes and combined for a high percentage of usage. However, Irving helped out with 34.9 minutes and a 30.4% usage rate. Both stats are where Irving ranked second on the Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets may win an NBA Finals without Kyrie Irving, but with Irving, they might be a sure lock to bring a championship back to New York City.

