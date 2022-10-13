"I don't think Draymond is going to finish the year with the Warriors” – NBA analyst believes Warriors are unwilling to offer $100 M extension to Draymond Green, predicts a superstar trade for Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors organization continues its damage control over the Draymond Green situation. The star forward recently stepped away from the team after a physical altercation with teammate Jordan Poole.

Once a video showing Green striking Poole was leaked to the public, questions were raised. One of the biggest elephants in the room involves the contract situation of both players. Poole is a rising star coming off an impressive season. The 23-year-old is expected to receive a large extension.

That leaves Green, who has voiced his desire to receive a contract extension at the end of the season. For a team already battling the salary tax, that could present some problems. Recently on "First Things First," analyst Nick Wright stressed caution about Green's future:

"I don't think Draymond is going to finish the year with the Warriors."

Wright broke down why he believes this could be the end of the road in the Bay Area for Green. Although Draymond has been the Warriors' heart and soul, time is running out. Green has stressed that he wants a hefty pay raise. Wright isn't convinced that the Warriors' front office will be willing to dole out a big payday to someone who will turn 33 in March.

"He gave the Warriors an out for something they didn't want to do," Wright said. "(Coach) Steve Kerr and (owner) Joe Lacob and (general manager) Bob Myers – in their deepest and darkest of hearts – do not want to give Draymond Green a $100M extension. Do not want to be tied to Draymond Green into his mid- to late 30s."

Unknown future for Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green

The curiosity surrounding Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors' future has suddenly gotten more intense. It had been a storyline to monitor throughout the season. That has now exploded after the incident involving Poole and Green.

It's difficult to measure just how important Green has been to the success of this organization over the years. One of the league's most dominant defensive players, Green still is playing at a high level. He averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game last season.

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix Steve Kerr says Draymond Green will return to the team on Thursday. No suspension. Steve Kerr says Draymond Green will return to the team on Thursday. No suspension. https://t.co/haXXAIAbGO

But Draymond has also had plenty of issues on and off the court throughout the years. The latest incident with Poole could be the final straw that has the Warriors management weighing a bold decision.

For now, it looks as if Golden State will try to re-group and defend its championship.

