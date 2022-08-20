“I think he’s gone” - Analyst says anything is possible in the sweepstakes for 3x All-Star, says the Miami Heat have been hot on it

On "NBA Today," Marc Spears said that anything could be possible in the Donovan Mitchell trade situation. The three-time All-Star has been linked with a move away from the Utah Jazz throughout the offseason. The New York Knicks and Miami Heat have already expressed interest, but there is still no certainty where Mitchell will end up.

His brilliance helped the Jazz be a playoff team for several years. However, the franchise decided to blow up the team this summer after failing to make a deep playoff run again.

They already traded Rudy Gobert in exchange for role players and draft picks. But general manager Danny Ainge is determined to add more draft assets as teams have shown interest in Donovan Mitchell. A source close to the Jazz told NBA analyst Marc Spears that the Mitchell trade was still not guaranteed.

"Somebody close to the Jazz told me the Kevin Garnett words, "Anything is Possible," and so that goes against what you're saying," Spear said.

"Although, I believe what you're saying. Obviously, Miami is a team that has been hot on it, but the fact that they told anything is possible. ... Well, I guess anything is possible, but I think he's gone."

The New York Knicks have been firm favorites to land Mitchell since the start of the summer. But Utah's demand in exchange for Mitchell seems to have delayed the trade.

New York is in search of another star. Donovan Mitchell could fit in perfectly, playing alongside Jalen Brunson. Both players are bucket getters. If the Knicks somehow finalize a deal, they will certainly have a backcourt to watch out for next season.

Is New York an ideal landing spot for Donovan Mitchell?

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Game Six

Donovan Mitchell is one of the best young players in the league. The Utah Jazz have had one of the best offensive units in the league. He is one of the biggest reasons behind that. Mitchell has averaged 23.9 PPG in his five seasons.

Mitchell has been an All-Star for three consecutive years. Although the Jazz have not been able to succeed in the playoffs, his performances in the postseason have been special.

Rumors have linked him to the Knicks, and there is every reason for the fans in New York to be excited about it.

Signing Jalen Brunson was a big move for the team. However, they also needed a dynamic player who could make big plays. Donovan Mitchell certainly checks that box for the team. His defense is questionable, but that is something coach Tom Thibodeau will help him improve.

