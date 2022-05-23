"I don't think I'll see him tonight... Don't go out here like these clowns" - Draymond Green hilariously takes a double shot at Charles Barkley and NBA media after the Warriors' impressive Game 3 win

Draymond Green played significantly better in Game 3 for the Golden State Warriors versus the Dallas Mavericks after a disastrous outing the previous game. The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year finished with 10 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals and quarterbacked his team’s impressive defense.

When asked in a postgame interview if he plans to see NBA on TNT colleague Charles Barkley later that night, Green promptly replied:

“I don’t think I’ll see him tonight but let’s go win one more imma make sure I see him.”

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors "I don't think I'll see [Chuck] tonight ... Let's go win one more and I'll make sure I see him." "I don't think I'll see [Chuck] tonight ... Let's go win one more and I'll make sure I see him." 💀 https://t.co/RxlUlHVRdc

“Sir Chuck,” right now, could be the most beloved figure in Dallas following his trolling of thousands of Golden State Warriors fans in Games 1 and 2. Barkley arrived at the American Airlines Center to a thunderous welcome while riding a horse to join the Inside the NBA crew for the pre-game buildup.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Chuck pulled up riding a horse Chuck pulled up riding a horse 😂 https://t.co/BocQwxOdAa

With the kind of honor reserved for politicians and royalty, “Chuck” would hardly have time to question Draymond Green’s performance. Before Green’s forgettable Game 2, Barkley was going after him during warmups. The former MVP was needling the Warriors’ forward for the need to shoot in practice when he doesn’t do it in actual games.

Charles Barkley and Draymond Green had a very public spat a few years ago but have since become good friends. They are also not immune to throwing the occasional verbal jabs when the situation calls for it.

“Dray” was also asked for advice on how to be a sports analyst during the same postgame interview. Without batting an eyelash, here’s how he replied to the question:

“Be yourself and don’t go out here like these clowns saying stuff for clickbait.”

Green’s edge simply just simmers beneath the surface even when it’s all fun and joke.

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are on track for another NBA Finals appearance

The veteran leaders of the Golde State Warriors could be headed for another NBA Finals stint. [Photo: Golden State of Mind]

No team has ever bounced back in the NBA playoffs after losing the first three games of a series. The Dallas Mavericks could become the first team to do it, but they will need much more than what they have shown so far.

The Warriors’ championship poise and experience glittered on the road against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. In the Bay Area team’s most important game of the season, veterans Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green kept chugging along until they got the win.

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM After 2 years away from the playoffs, Draymond Green tells ESPN he’s at the peak of his defensive powers. “That’s very scary for people... people had a hard time dealing with me before… I am at the highest as far as my mental capacity that I've ever been” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… After 2 years away from the playoffs, Draymond Green tells ESPN he’s at the peak of his defensive powers. “That’s very scary for people... people had a hard time dealing with me before… I am at the highest as far as my mental capacity that I've ever been” espn.com/nba/story/_/id…

Their championship pedigree is elevating the confidence of guys such as Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, who have been vital throughout the postseason. Wiggins, after years of struggles, is proving he belongs on the brightest stage while Poole will only get better as the Warriors move on.

The next time Draymond Green meets Charles Barkley, the “Chuckster” could already be preparing to cover the NBA Finals while the Warriors wait for their possible opponents.

Edited by Parimal