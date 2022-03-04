“I think it’s very similar to Tom Brady, every time I hear Tom Brady talk, you always wonder, like, ‘Are you sure, Tom?’” - Jay Williams on ‘Coach K’ Mike Krzyzewski’s retirement ahead of his final home game with Duke

Mike Krzyzewski and the Duke Blue Devils will celebrate the end of an amazing era Saturday night. When rival North Carolina visits, it will mark the legendary's final regular-season game at the helm of the program as he will retire when the season ends.

Fans will be watching to see if Coach K, one of the all-time greats, has one final deep NCAA tournament run in store. Fourth-ranked Duke (26-4), as usual, has all the ingredients.

On ESPN's "Get Up" on Thursday, basketball analyst and former Duke player Jay Williams said he is still shocked at the idea of Coach K really retiring from coaching. Williams even compared the situation to another legendary sports figure who just retired in NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

“I think it’s very similar to Tom Brady," Williams said. "Every time I hear Tom Brady talk, you always wonder, like, ‘Are you sure, Tom?’”

Duke preparing for Mike Krzyzewski's final NCAA Tournament run

With the regular season coming to a conclusion, the Duke Blue Devils look like a team that could contend for the NCAA title. Duke has one of the most talented rosters in the country, with the potential to have as many as five players selected in the first round of the 2022 NBA draft.

Duke has found its groove. The Blue Devils have won seven in a row and 12 of their past 13 games. They have lost only three times in Atlantic Coast Conference play (16-3) – with two losses by one point each and another by two points. They are heating up at the perfect time.

Mike Schmitz @Mike_Schmitz Paolo Banchero over his last 5 games: 16.0 PTS, 4.8 AST, 38% 3P. Doing a better job of making 0.5 decisions. Less catch + hold. Once he masters playing off the catch (corner/pop 3s, attacking closeouts, quick reads) he'll be that much more versatile. Can already create his own. Paolo Banchero over his last 5 games: 16.0 PTS, 4.8 AST, 38% 3P. Doing a better job of making 0.5 decisions. Less catch + hold. Once he masters playing off the catch (corner/pop 3s, attacking closeouts, quick reads) he'll be that much more versatile. Can already create his own. https://t.co/BJejYG4os5

Basketball fans will be watching closely to see if Mike Krzyzewski can pull off one more deep tournament run as he roams the sideline for the Duke Blue Devils.

The Blue Devils have a serious amount of talent, including freshman forward Paolo Banchero, who is expected to be a top-three selection in the 2022 draft.

Krzyzewski has won five national championships, his last in 2015, at Duke. He has taken the Blue Devils to 12 Final Fours. The Hall of Famer was selected as the Naismith College Coach of the Year three times. He holds the most records for wins, going 1,196-365 (76.6%) at Duke and Army, and he coached Team USA to three Olympic Gold Medals.

