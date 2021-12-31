“I think it’s time to call a spade a spade: Russ is not a superstar” – Zach Lowe criticizes Russell Westbrook, says he’s not All-NBA anymore

The LA Lakers continue to struggle, and Russell Westbrook has been bearing the brunt of the criticism. He was the superstar brought in to help the Lakers get back to a championship level. But while Westbrook has continued to stuff the stat sheet, with eight triple-doubles this season, his contributions have not translated into victories for the Purple and Gold.

Westbrook has been met with several criticisms since joining the Lakers in the offseason. His turnover rate has been a major source of concern as he leads the league in turnovers.

With trade speculation surrounding Westbrook, there is a chance he might be shipped off before the Feb. 10 trade deadline. However, finding a team willing to shoulder his $44 million salary won't be easy.

In the "Lowe Post" podcast with Zach Lowe, former NBA coach Jeff Van Gundy was asked if the Lakers were still championship contenders, and he said:

"I don't know if you would say they were done. I never thought they were one of the best teams with the roster that they had. Obviously, Anthony Davis comes back (from injury) and James plays at the level he's playing at, (then) they're gonna be a formidable playoff team. Does that mean that could win four playoff series? No, I don't see that."

Speaking on the aggressive roster change, Van Gundy said:

"They're picking guys up off the street and they start or play huge minutes, and it's just, I don't think it speaks to anything other than the guys they were betting on. They're just playing too big roles for them."

Lowe talked about his conversation with ESPN's Kendrick Perkins, an NBA analyst and former player, and how much he believes the Lakers ought to perform better with LeBron James and Westbrook. But Lowe does not believe Westbrook fits in that category anymore.

"I think it's just time to call a spade a spade: Russ is not a superstar," Lowe said. "Whatever your definition of a superstar, when I hear that word, what I hear is could make an All-NBA team this year kind of player. Russ just isn't that player anymore. Defensively, he's a disaster."

Much can be used to criticize Westbrook's game this season. A surprising development is his consistency in botching open layups or dunks. For the Lakers to achieve any real success, Westbrook has to be a lot better.

Can the Lakers win with Russell Westbrook?

LeBron James (6) and Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers

There is a good chance for the LA Lakers to win with Russell Westbrook, but there has to be an improvement in his game. At this point, it seems like he is doing too much and may need to be open to changing his game.

StatMuse @statmuse Games with 30% shooting or worse on 20+ attempts since Russell Westbrook entered the league:



40 — Westbrook

26 — Harden, Lillard



He shot 4-20 tonight. With a triple-double. Games with 30% shooting or worse on 20+ attempts since Russell Westbrook entered the league:40 — Westbrook26 — Harden, LillardHe shot 4-20 tonight. With a triple-double. https://t.co/Xw31LjJqoG

Lakers coach Frank Vogel has continually praised Westbrook for his tenacity and willingness to play hard every night. Perhaps it is time Westbrook considers making adjustments to his game, especially since he is not as electrifying while attacking the rim.

There is enough talent on this Lakers team to contend for a championship. Health has been a major issue as there has been no point when everyone on the roster was available. Nonetheless, while the quality is not lacking, they have to play better as a cohesive unit on both ends of the floor.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein