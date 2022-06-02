"I think that KD’s issue is that he picked the wrong running mate" - Adam Lefkoe believes Kevin Durant made a massive mistake by joining forces with Kyrie Irving

Kevin Durant has received a ton of flak for leaving the Golden State Warriors to join Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn. In light of how the Dubs have managed to turn their fortunes around, particularly when healthy, KD’s critics have only gotten louder.

Adam Lefkoe of Inside the NBA, however, has a slightly different analysis of Durant’s controversial decision. Here’s what the TNT basketball analyst had to say about the former MVP’s move on from the Bay Area team:

“I think that KD’s issue is that he picked the wrong running mate. It’s that he looked around and said, ‘It’ll be really fun to do it with Kyrie.’

"And I think if it was someone other than Kyrie like, Kawhi said, ‘I wanna do this with Paul George,’ and we’ll see how that turns out next year. But, it was choosing his partner that I think was the mistake.”

Kyrie Irving doesn’t really have a sterling record as a teammate before Kevin Durant decided to form a super team with him. The mercurial point guard previously forced his way out of LeBron James’ shadow in Cleveland.

After getting his wish when he was traded to the Boston Celtics, he spectacularly failed as the Celtics’ franchise player. He unnecessarily called out Boston’s budding stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and seemingly quit on the Celtics in the playoffs.

Since Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joined forces, the star point guard has only played 103 games while missing 123. Irving was partly responsible for pushing James Harden out of the Brooklyn Nets due to the Irving’s unreliability and off-court drama.

Durant’s partnership with Irving in Brooklyn might even end quicker than many previously expected. The Nets are reportedly unwilling to sign “Uncle Drew” to a long-term contract and will be open to a sign-and-trade if the opportunity is there.

Kevin Durant’s chances of winning an NBA title with the Brooklyn Nets are on shaky ground

Kyrie Irving might not be with the Brooklyn Nets next season while Ben Simmons' mental health remains uncertain. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

Kevin Durant hasn’t gotten the help he needs to win a championship with the Brooklyn Nets. Kyrie Irving was rarely available while James Harden’s tenure was only short-lived. Ben Simmons hasn’t even played a minute of basketball this season.

The next basketball year is still as murky as ever regarding Irving and Simmons. Brooklyn’s contract negotiations with Irving could go different ways. If they somehow meet halfway, who knows how engaged the seven-time All-Star will be and how many games he will even play?

NetsKingdom 👑🗽 @NetsKingdomAJ Bobby Marks Says The Brooklyn Nets can put stipulations in Kyrie Irving Contract to protect themselves #Netsworld Bobby Marks Says The Brooklyn Nets can put stipulations in Kyrie Irving Contract to protect themselves #Netsworld https://t.co/7FHUXuUrdI

Ben Simmons should be physically healthy when the preseason arrives. His back, after surgery, should be fine and ready for the grind of an 82-game schedule.

How mentally ready he is to face the next campaign is another uncertainty plaguing the Brooklyn Nets. It’s another wrinkle that Kevin Durant will have to deal with next season.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



Simmons is expected to be ready for training camp. REPORT: Ben Simmons is in “great spirits” after successful back surgery, via @NYPost_Lewis Simmons is expected to be ready for training camp. REPORT: Ben Simmons is in “great spirits” after successful back surgery, via @NYPost_Lewis.Simmons is expected to be ready for training camp. https://t.co/NG2XdQ3yZc

KD isn’t getting any younger, and he’s stuck with the Brooklyn Nets. Irving, on the other hand, could feel disrespected by the Nets’ reluctance to give him the contract he wants. The unpredictable point guard could opt out of his contract and leave Durant hanging.

