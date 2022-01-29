"I think LeBron coaxed me into that" - Draymond Green to JJ Redick on his flagrant foul against LeBron James in the 2016 NBA Finals and how he has changed since then

Draymond Green has solidified his importance on the Golden State Warriors roster at both ends of the court. But his season has been marred by a disc injury in his lower back, with him already missing 10 straight games. He is undergoing physical therapy and will be re-evaluated on Sunday by the franchise's medical team.

The re-evaluation will determine if he will be available to feature in their outing against the Houston Rockets on Jan. 31. The Warriors have sustained more losses with the forward off the court than they have with him on the court and as such need him back as soon as medically possible.

He was, however, engaged by JJ Redick on his podcast for an hour and 44 minute long interview.

He spoke about his altercation with LeBron James during the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On being asked if he'd like to change anything about it as his absence in Game 5 cost them the title, as the Cavs made a comeback from a 3-1 margin in the series.

"The only thing that may have changed is, I'm not sure I will react the same in the moment, just because I've grown as a person."

"I don't regret reacting in the moment, because the only reason I can't promise that I won't react that way is that when somebody steps on my shoulder, I'm naturally going to try to get you off my shoulders, cos that's who I am."

"So I can't promise you I won't react the same way. But what I do know is, I think LeBron coaxed me into that, but I know for sure today he couldn't coax me into that."

Draymond Green and LeBron James altercation at the 2016 NBA Finals Game 4

Draymond Green #23 reacts after Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors dunks the ball on Omer Yurtseven #77 of the Miami Heat in the second half at Chase Center on January 03, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

The Golden State Warriors were in the lead at Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in what became their third victory in the series as they moved closer to winning the title.

With about three minutes left on the clock, Draymond Green and LeBron James had an altercation when the former set a hard screen. The already losing James holsted him to the floor and was about to walk over Green, but he wasn't having it, so Day-Day swung his hand, hitting the 18-time All-Star in the groin.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter BREAKING: Draymond Green has been assessed Flagrant Foul 1 for actions in Game 4 & will be suspended for Game 5. BREAKING: Draymond Green has been assessed Flagrant Foul 1 for actions in Game 4 & will be suspended for Game 5. https://t.co/hOUJmcwXg9

This led to both players receiving some level of punishment. While LBJ was issued a technical foul, the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year received a flagrant-1 foul, which led to him missing Game 5, having accrued numerous flagrant points. Draymond Green was also assessed a flagrant foul in the Western Conference Finals game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when he kicked Steven Adams in the groin.

NBA Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Kiki Van DeWeghe explained:

"The cumulative points system is designed to deter flagrant fouls in our game. While [Green's] actions in Game 4 do not merit a suspension as a stand-alone act, the number of flagrant points he earned triggers a suspension for Game 5."

The three-time NBA champion was also fined a sum of $129,000.

