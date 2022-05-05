"I think it makes sense if he could get his son to play there" - Dan Patrick speculates on the team best placed to sign LeBron James if he refuses an extension with LA Lakers

The biggest uncertainty that the LA Lakers will be facing in the next few months will be LeBron James’ extension. “King James” will reportedly play out his contract to have all options available on the table after next season.

It’s no secret that at this point in his career, the four-time MVP is all about maximizing his dwindling championship window. He continues to cement his legacy at the tail-end of his career. Now, winning an NBA title and playing with his son Bronny are his biggest aspirations.

Dan Patrick surmised on his podcast that LeBron James could hit both goals by leaving Hollywood and going back to a uniquely familiar place:

“If you’re LeBron, I truly think that he would love to end up with the Cavaliers. I think it makes sense if he could get his son to play there and he does love the young talent there and rightfully so… The question is I don’t think that owner likes him and LeBron does not like that owner."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



- LeBron James on a potential return to Cleveland



(via “The door’s not closed on that.”- LeBron James on a potential return to Cleveland(via @ByJasonLloyd “The door’s not closed on that.”- LeBron James on a potential return to Cleveland(via @ByJasonLloyd) https://t.co/PtdDwvG6Bv

For that to happen, the 18x All-Star should do as he has reportedly planned, which is to finish the 2022-23 season with the LA Lakers without re-signing. He can’t force a trade as the Lakers’ trade partner will have to give up a treasure trove of assets to pry him out of Hollywood.

LeBron James could also still win an NBA crown next season for the purple and gold, but they’re just not built to do that. There are stronger teams who are only bound to get stronger next season. The Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are just four of the elite Western Conference teams that are deeper and stronger than them.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



(via theathletic.com/3244418/2022/0…) Instead of signing a 2-year, $97M extension this summer, LeBron James is considering playing out the final year of his deal to give himself flexibility in the summer of 2023.(via @sam_amick Instead of signing a 2-year, $97M extension this summer, LeBron James is considering playing out the final year of his deal to give himself flexibility in the summer of 2023.(via @sam_amick, theathletic.com/3244418/2022/0…) https://t.co/8pKQ3jIZY2

There may be no love lost between LeBron James and Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert as the Akron, Ohio native has already left the team twice. But if James is available without having to move heaven and earth to get him, the Cavs will pull the trigger at a moment’s notice.

Are the Cleveland Cavaliers a good landing spot if LeBron James leaves the LA Lakers?

Ending his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers as his son's teammate will be the exclamation point to LeBron James' legacy. [Photo: The New York Times]

LeBron James sensationally dropped hints during this year’s All-Star weekend that he’s not shutting his door on a return to Cleveland. A few days later, he would clarify that all he meant was that the future is uncertain and he’s open to anything that can happen.

He may also be just starting to grease the wheel for a move to the team that drafted him. The Cleveland Cavaliers are a great team to play for if LeBron James wants to contend for a title and ultimately play with Bronny.

Overtime @overtime



LeBron still thinks about playing with Bronny in the NBA 🤞



@kingjames (per @lakersreporter, via “That would be the ultimate dream… to be on the same court as my son and this beautiful game.”LeBron still thinks about playing with Bronny in the NBA 🤞@kingjames (per @lakersreporter, via @_TheRealJayWill “That would be the ultimate dream… to be on the same court as my son and this beautiful game.”LeBron still thinks about playing with Bronny in the NBA 🤞@kingjames (per @lakersreporter, via @_TheRealJayWill) https://t.co/4f6eAa6cR1

The Cavs’ roster is young and dynamic. Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Kevin Love and Collin Sexton form a potent core group. Cleveland was consistently in the top-eight in the East this season before a slew of injuries eventually cost them a playoff spot. They’re also inexperienced and could use a veteran to guide them.

If James finds himself back in Ohio in two years, he will be more than a veteran presence. He should still be a top talent who can now defer to his emerging statements.

Lastly, the Cleveland Cavaliers own their first-round pick when Bronny James is eligible to play in the NBA. Should the young James enter a year later, there should be no trouble as Cleveland owns its picks until at least 2028.

