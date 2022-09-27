“I think he means shock the world by drafting Wenbenyama”, “Couldn’t even shock us in open gym sessions” - Fans brutally mock RJ Barrett for claiming New York Knicks would shock everyone 

RJ Barrett made an emphatic statement, saying the New York Knicks will shock everyone this season. The Knicks haven't been impressive over the last six seasons. They made the playoffs during the 2020-21 season but failed to replicate their success last year.

The Knicks failed to add Donovan Mitchell this offseason. The potential trade was expected to elevate their chances of becoming perennial playoff contenders. However, Mitchell got traded to the Cavaliers. The Knicks look far from competitive enough to be more than a play-in team in the Eastern Conference. Franchise cornerstone RJ Barrett thinks otherwise.

"We’re going to shock the world,” Barrett told reporters on Media Day (via Stefan Bondy).

The New York Knicks have become a laughing stock over the past few years. NBA fans didn't hesitate to mock Barrett and the Knicks after the former lottery pick's bold prediction for their 2022-23 season.

“I think he means shock the world by drafting Wenbenyama.”

“Couldn’t even shock us in open gym sessions.”

RJ Barrett remains key to the New York Knicks having a successful season

The New York Knicks aren't projected to be a top eight team in the Eastern Conference this year. Aside from Jalen Brunson's addition, they haven't made significant moves that will bolster their hopes of playoff qualification.

However, they can't be ruled out just yet. The Knicks have three potential All-Star caliber players on their team. Julius Randle struggled last season. But if he rediscovers his mojo from the 2020-21 season, the Knicks will be much improved.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson gives the New York Knicks an all-around guard who can score and make plays. His presence could allow the Knicks stars Randle and RJ Barrett to find more scoring opportunities.

Barrett, though, remains the most integral player for the Knicks. He has improved every year but has yet to make a significant leap. Barrett has an excellent opportunity to flourish with the Knicks failing to acquire Donovan Mitchell.

He is arguably the best player on the team. If Barrett can produce an All-Star year, the New York Knicks could have a legitimate shot at making the playoffs. He has the talent and skillset but lacks consistency.

Nevertheless, with Brunson on the roster, and contributing role players like Evan Fournier and Derrick Rose, RJ Barrett will have solid support around him.

