"I think he is so scarred and has taken so many slings and arrows from leaving Oklahoma City" - NBA analyst gives his honest assessment of the mess Brooklyn Nets are in

NBA analyst Kevin Wildes believes that Kevin Durant has zero chance of leaving the Brooklyn Nets, regardless of what happens in the offseason. The two-time NBA champion is currently in a fix as his friend Kyrie Irving could see himself moving out of the team.

However, Wildes believes Durant has already endured a lot of criticism for leaving the OKC Thunder and the Golden State Warriors. If he, once again, leaves the Brooklyn Nets to go to a better situation, he could face a lot of slander. The analyst said:

"I think there is a zero percent chance Kevin Durant ever leaves the Nets. I think he is so scarred and has taken so many sling and arrows from leaving Oklahoma City to go to the Warriors, and then I think he's taken a lot of arrows for leaving Golden State and going to Brooklyn. I just don't think he could take more shots to his reputation. I just don't think he wants to deal with that. I don't think he's interested."

Kevin Durant's contract with the Brooklyn Nets is till 2026, but if he decides to move, the franchise may have to let him go. Letting a player of his quality leave the team would be a big loss for them. But if they are to keep him, the Nets will have to find a way to work out a deal for Kyrie Irving.

The duo have not had the opportunity to log a lot of games together. If the Brooklyn Nets decide to run it back again with the likes of Ben Simmons and Joe Harris returning, things could go well for them.

The team from Brooklyn also has the second-highest odds of winning the 2023 NBA championship. Considering all of this, they should certainly gamble and give Irving a contract as that may land them their first championship in franchise history.

Can Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving help the Brooklyn Nets win an NBA championship?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are arguably the two best offensive players in the modern-day NBA. The former is a certified scorer, while the latter has the best ball handles in the league. Many expected both of them, along with James Harden, to create havoc in the league, but that experiment failed.

NBA Muse @NBAMuse24 Highest Scoring Duos since Shaq and Kobe:



2020 Rockets — 61.5 PPG

James Harden (34.4) Russell Westbrook (27.2)



2022 Nets — 57.3 PPG

Kevin Durant (29.9) Kyrie Irving (27.4)



2021 Nets — 53.8 PPG

Kevin Durant (26.9) Kyrie Irving (26.9) Highest Scoring Duos since Shaq and Kobe:2020 Rockets — 61.5 PPGJames Harden (34.4) Russell Westbrook (27.2)2022 Nets — 57.3 PPGKevin Durant (29.9) Kyrie Irving (27.4)2021 Nets — 53.8 PPGKevin Durant (26.9) Kyrie Irving (26.9) https://t.co/VGTzYCRaCK

With Harden gone, the Nets now only have their star duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. However, they are, once again, in a state of fixation. The organization now has the choice of giving Irving the contract he wants or letting go of his services.

If they decide to let him go, it may lead to them losing Kevin Durant, and that is not something the Nets would want. After being an average team for decades, it wasn't until the last two or three seasons that they got some recognition.

Cody Mallory @RealCodyMallory Shams mentions Kyrie Irving goal was to be in Brooklyn and play with Kevin Durant. He also mentions Kyrie Irving goal has not changed



The only way he is NOT back would be because of the Nets front office Shams mentions Kyrie Irving goal was to be in Brooklyn and play with Kevin Durant. He also mentions Kyrie Irving goal has not changedThe only way he is NOT back would be because of the Nets front office https://t.co/bEefj3vUrv

However, they will be putting all of that at stake if they are not willing to give Kyrie Irving the deal. The seven-time All-Star is still in his prime. Despite all the controversies, he is stellar when he steps foot on the court. Durant and Irving can take the Nets to greater heights if they have the right pieces around them.

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH Woj lays out Kyrie Irving negotiations from a Nets perspective:



1. They wanna stay “disciplined” on an extension



2. They understand they’re running the risk of alienating Kevin Durant Woj lays out Kyrie Irving negotiations from a Nets perspective:1. They wanna stay “disciplined” on an extension 2. They understand they’re running the risk of alienating Kevin Durant https://t.co/9TF9NVo9H3

General Manager Sean Marks has done a phenomenal job in that department. He has added players like Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Joe Harris and Andre Drummond, who could all be key to their championship aspirations. However, it will all only be possible if they come to an agreement with Irving.

