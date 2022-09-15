“I think because we can't score we don't want to play defense”- Gilbert Arenas divulges the real issue lies in Lakers offense, says Patrick Beverley’s defense might not be the key for Lakers comeback season

The LA Lakers are hoping that Patrick Beverley gives them a boost on defense. Beverley's defense is the reason why the team traded for him. It's no secret that the Lakers struggled defensively last season.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James will be called upon to lead the offense this season. Although the Lakers are trying to improve on both ends, one former NBA veteran isn't convinced that they should be focusing on improving defensively.

On the "No Chill" podcast, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas spoke about Patrick Beverley joining the Lakers. Arenas said that the Lakers should be prioritising their offense, not defense. Arenas praised Beverley's ability, but feels that the team needs more players who can score.

Arenas said:

"I'm like wait what are y'all doing? I don't like what I'm seeing right now, okay we got more defense cool but I don't think defense was our problem. I think because we can't score, we don't want to play defense."

He continued:

"I mean Pat Bev like let's don't get me wrong he has the capability of scoring he averaged 37 a game in high school so it's not like he can't score either but he has a knack for playing defense and that's what his mind is set on."

Patrick Beverley and Los Angeles Lakers look to get back on track

Newly acquired veteran Patrick Beverley hopes to impact the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers need to get tougher and more consistent if they want to compete this year. The team had high hopes last year, but struggled on a nightly basis. They will be hoping Beverley's competitive spirit gives the team a lift.

Keeping key players healthy will be key for the Lakers this season. Without Anthony Davis last year, the team really struggled on defense. Beverley will be hoping his 3-and-D style complements his new teamamtes. Last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Beverley averaged 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists in just 25.4 minutes per game.

