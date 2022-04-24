"I don't think no speech or anything it'll do; At this part of the year, you know what it is" - Kevin Durant reflects on Brooklyn Nets' back-breaking loss against Boston Celtics

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets' 2021-22 NBA season is likely to come to an end soon. The Nets are down 0-3 in their 2022 playoffs first-round series against the Boston Celtics. The C's have outplayed Steven Nash's men thoroughly. Game 4 on Monday (April 25th) could be Brooklyn's final outing of the season at home.

Speaking about the position the Nets are in right now, Durant pointed out the situation as it is, highlighting that there isn't much to add to what's next for Brooklyn at this point of the year, saying (via Michael Scotto):

"We know what it is. I don't think no speech or anything it'll do. At this part of the year, you know what it is. We're down 3-0. We got another game Monday. Just come out and play."

The Brooklyn Nets have been outclassed by the in-form Boston Celtics in every department. The Celtics' defense, in particular, has stood out in this series as they have done an excellent job of taking away Brooklyn's most effective weapon, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's offensive prowess.

Kevin Durant struggles again as Brooklyn Nets stare at a first-round series sweep against Boston Celtics.

Kevin Durant has been limited by the Boston Celtics to a great extent. The Brooklyn Nets talisman has averaged 22 points and 5.7 turnovers per contest across three games, shooting only 38% from the floor.

Durant managed 50 points across his first two games after being held to just 13-of-41 shooting from the floor. The Celtics limited him to 0-for-10 shooting in the second half of Game 2 as the Nets blew a 17-point lead in a 107-114 loss in that match.

Kevin Durant had to alter his approach in Game 3 due to the C's deploying an aggressive defensive strategy against him across Games 1 and 2. He bagged 16 points while attempting only 11 shots from the field, donning the role of a facilitator to divert the attention of Boston's defense across the floor.

KD had eight assists on the night, but that came along with five turnovers. The former MVP also shied away from taking over the game late as he attempted only one field goal in the entire fourth quarter. The Brooklyn Nets ended up losing the tie 103-109, failing to capitalize on their homecourt advantage.

The Celtics proved they are just as effective on the road, denting the Nets' hopes of making a comeback in this series. That said, all signs now point towards Kevin Durant and company enduring a first-round exit in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

