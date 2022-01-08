“I think Steph Curry means as much to the Bay Area as Dirk does to Dallas” - Tim MacMahon on likelihood of Steph Curry ever leaving the Warriors

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors went on the road against the Dallas Mavericks. The game ended with the Mavericks claiming victory by a 17-point margin as the Warriors sustained their 8th loss of the 2021-22 NBA season.

It was a low scoring game as Curry posted 14 points, with Andrew Wiggins leading the team in points with 17 points scored. Luka Doncic scored the most points by any player in both franchises, recording 26 points to help his team get the win.

However, the highlight of the night was the jersey retirement of NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki by the Mavericks organization. The 7-feet German had his number 41 jersey retired, having played his entire 21 seasons in the NBA with the franchise.

Speaking on The Hoop Collective show, NBA reporter Tim MacMahon likened Dirk Nowitzki's effect in Dallas to that of Steph Curry's in Golden State. Stating that he struggles to "imagine any scenario" in which Curry leaves the Warriors.

"I think Steph Curry means as much to the Bay Area as Dirk does to Dallas for similar reasons. He's been part of a dynasty in Golden State. But just in terms of, involvement in the community, historic performance, personality, all those kinds of things, and I just, I just cannot imagine any scenario where Steph would leave the Warriors."

Nowitzki's jersey retirement certainly raises the question over whether or not Steph Curry will walk the same path in terms of playing his entire career with the team that drafted him.

Steph Curry to spend his entire career with the Golden State Warriors?

Steph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against Reggie Bullock #25 of the Dallas Mavericks in the third quarter at American Airlines Center on January 05, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.

Steph Curry was selected by the Golden State Warriors in the 2009 NBA draft as the 7th overall pick. He made his debut on Oct. 28, 2009 against the Houston Rockets and has since been with the Warriors. He has grown into becoming an invaluable player for the Warriors and is already considered to be a franchise legend.

At 33 years of age, Steph Curry looks more ingrained in spending the rest of his career with the Warriors. Although there might be some speculation around whether Curry might feel the need to spend at least a season with his hometown team, the Charlotte Hornets. Many feel that Curry is reserved to seeing out his career in Golden State.

MacMahon was in agreement as he continued to share his thoughts on the topic. He suggested that Steph Curry might want to be on the exclusive list of players who have spent their entire careers with one team in one city, like Dirk Nowitzki.

"He has accomplished this much, he's been there that long, his roots are that deep. I think it really means something to him to be on that short list of one team, one city, full career with that franchise Hall of Famers. It's not a long list and I think it means something for him. I think, you know, Klay and Draymond are kind of part of that conversation, but Steph especially, I'd be very surprised if he ever played for another team."

Edited by David Nyland