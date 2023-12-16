“I thought I died when I fell on my back”: Michael Porter Jr. on his path to the NBA

In the spring of 2017, Michael Porter Jr. had a promising future ahead of him. Fast forward to 2023, he's an NBA champion with the Denver Nuggets, after having to overcome several obstacles on his journey from top prospect to NBA stardom. Everything was going well for Porter Jr. until the 2017-18 season opener against Iowa State.

He suffered a lower-back injury that required microdiscectomy surgery, forcing him to sit out the entire season. Despite hopes of a late-season return, he only played in Missouri’s SEC tournament quarterfinal and the NCAA championship first round.

After that, Porter decided to enter the NBA draft, giving up his remaining three years of college. Before his injury, he was expected to be a top-three pick in most mock drafts, alongside DeAndre Ayton, Luka Doncic and Trae Young.

On the Trae Young podcast, Michael Porter opened up about his struggles during the pre-draft process:

“My entire draft process was disheartening. I wanted to work out, but I wasn’t ready yet.”

He recalled a practice session in Austin where he aggravated his back injury, describing a failed dunk attempt that left him falling from a great height.

“I thought I died when I fell on my back.”

He also revealed that a doctor from the Los Angeles Clippers had written a report that ‘he’ll probably never play again.’

As a result, Porter's draft stock took a hit. He went from being a top-three prospect to the draft’s biggest enigma. However, Tim Connelly, the then-general manager of the Nuggets and his team saw potential in Porter and decided to take a chance on him. They selected him with the 14th overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Michael Porter admitted:

“We went to New York for the draft, and I saw name after name being called; players who I believed I was superior to.”

Michael Porter Jr.: The 'Shooting' star of Denver Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr.'s tenure with the Denver Nuggets has been a testament to his resilience and talent.

Despite initial health concerns, Porter has proven himself as a crucial player for the Nuggets, contributing significantly to their NBA championship win in 2023, averaging 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in the season.

Another important aspect is his shooting accuracy, as he has made 49.4% of his 2-pointers and 39.8% of his 3-pointers. Porters junior’s career earnings reflect his importance to a team.

The five-year deal with Denver Nuggets will pay him $179,299,750 or $35,859,950 per season. For the 2022-23 campaign, he has earned $79,181,8582.