"I tried not to get too emotionally attached to it...then it just felt like I had FOMO" - Kyrie Irving opens up on his time away from the NBA

Kyrie Irving played just his third game of the season for the Brooklyn Nets. He helped the team beat the East-leading Chicago Bulls in their marquee matchup. Seeing Irving in a Nets uniform on the court still needs a little getting used to after he missed the team’s first 37 games due to New York City’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates. Ironically enough, if not for the virus outbreak in recent months, the NBA might not have seen the point guard this season.

The seven-time All-Star was banned by Joe Tsai and GM Sean Marks from participating in all Brooklyn Nets basketball activities unless he gets vaccinated. But after about three months and with the Nets in desperate need of healthy bodies to compete, the team decided to make a U-Turn and allowed Irving to play in road games wherever he was eligible.

Kyrie Irving has opened up to the media about what he went through during those difficult and uncertain times. Here’s "Uncle Drew" explaining what it felt like to be away from the team due to his insistence on not getting the vaccine:

“I tried not to be too emotionally attached to it, because when I did, then it just felt like I had FOMO [Fear Of Missing Out], just that feeling of missing out every single day. Man, I just want to be with the guys.”

Irving knew what was going on within the organization from conversations with a few teammates, including Kevin Durant and James Harden. But despite the information relayed to him by trusted friends, he still genuinely felt like he missed out on some very significant events.

The Brooklyn Nets could have used Kyrie Irving from Day 1. With James Harden playing like a mere shadow of himself to start the season, the Nets had to rely heavily on Kevin Durant. With all that extra burden on Durant's shoulders, there were concerns and legitimate fears of KD breaking down.

However, things seem to have worked themselves out on their own. Harden is slowly regaining his All-Star form while Durant continues to amaze with his MVP-caliber play. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving is starting to remind people of what this team can accomplish when the Nets' Big 3 are together on the floor.

Will Kyrie Irving eventually play full-time without getting the vaccine?

Kyrie Irving is a magnet for excitement and drama. [Photo: ESPN]

Stefan Bondy, who covers the New York Knicks for the New York Daily News, reported that there's a possibility that Kyrie Irving will be able to play in all their games for the remainder of the season. With billionaire owner Joe Tsai’s deep pockets, the Brooklyn Nets could simply pay the fines imposed on those who violate New York's vaccine mandates and let Kyrie Irving play without limits. The fines are supposedly as follows:

First offense: Warning

Second offense: $1,000 fine

Third offense: $2,000 fine

Fourth offense and every offense thereafter: $5,000

If the Brooklyn Nets are indeed willing to pay, Kyrie Irving could play in all their remaining home games at Barclays Center for $100,000. The team only needs Tsai's approval to make it happen. However, the possible backlash from a perceived abuse of money and power may stop him from doing so.

With Covid-19 cases rising and Omicron rampaging across the globe, the Nets will have to take drastic action whichever way they go.

It will be controversial for the Brooklyn Nets to let their superstar point-guard play despite vaccine mandates and fines. The message it sends and how it is perceived will be debated. But not letting him play in their home games when the team can easily afford to pay those fines will also be heavily criticized.

Whether he plays or not, Kyrie Irving is never too far away from thrill, excitement and drama.

