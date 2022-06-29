"I used to be a d**k... In their mind, they think I’m coming in to be an a**hole" - Draymond Green asserts he has mellowed down over the years, but still gets flak because of his reputation

Draymond Green is beloved by hordes of Golden State Warriors fans.

The same cannot be said regarding how other fan bases feel about the brash and outspoken forward. Just ask the TD Garden faithful who rocked the arena during the Finals with some of the nastiest chants the NBA has heard in years because of Green.

The four-time champion, however, would say that his unsavory reputation isn't exactly who he is anymore. On “The Old Man and the Three” podcast, the 31-year-old explained how fans and opponents often still look at him:

“I used to be a d**k, a big d**k, I used to be. I’ve changed! But because I used to be such an a**hole, I think people still feel the need to pick with me because coming in, in their mind, they think I’m coming in to be an a**hole.”

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Public enemy No. 1 in Boston has arrived for Game 3 Public enemy No. 1 in Boston has arrived for Game 3 😤 https://t.co/XaHnEiOto1

Draymond Green further elaborated on why that is the current situation he’s facing in the NBA:

“There’s guys that I used to bully in the league and like over the last couple of years I’ve changed so much that I walk to them and be like, ‘Yo’ ‘Grrhh,’ and I’m like, ‘No man, I’m just coming to say how you doing? What’s up, brother? You alright?’ … And there’s a big smile.”

He added:

“Grant Williams is picking with me the entire series. I’m from Saginaw, JJ [Redick], that’s why I’m a d**k, I don’t know.”

One could easily argue that against the Memphis Grizzlies and the Boston Celtics, Draymond Green hadn’t mellowed even a little. He was every bit the villain that fans and opponents remember him to be. The Grizzlies’ Brandon Clarke and the Celtics’ Grant Williams were two he got into altercations with from the latter category.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports “Fuck you Draymond” chants at TD Garden “Fuck you Draymond” chants at TD Garden https://t.co/GjYdzH9S32

In Game 2 against the Celtics, in what felt like a do-or-die match for the Warriors, “Dray” was every bit the villain he said he wasn’t. To top it off, he practically flaunted it and gave the impression that he was daring the refs to do something about it.

He may have changed before the game starts, but it’s unlikely he’ll be able to shake off that "a**shole" tag he admitted to being in previous years.

Draymond Green sees the Golden State Warriors dominating the NBA in the foreseeable future

The NBA could see more of these celebrations in the future if Draymond Green is right. [Photo: AS USA]

The scary afterthought regarding the Golden State Warriors’ fourth title in eight years is the sustainability of their success. They are built to win now as well as in the future.

The Warriors’ charismatic forward believes that the biggest factor in their dynasty is the improvement of Steph Curry. As great as Curry has been over the past several years, Green is convinced that he took a significant step in the series against the Boston Celtics.

95.7 The Game @957thegame



Bob Fitzgerald on Golden State's future (via "Jordan Poole is solidified, more Moody & Kuminga, you're going to add Wiseman, you're gonna run back Steph, Klay, Draymond, Wiggins, and Looney. I love where the Warriors are headed."Bob Fitzgerald on Golden State's future (via @SteinyGuru957 "Jordan Poole is solidified, more Moody & Kuminga, you're going to add Wiseman, you're gonna run back Steph, Klay, Draymond, Wiggins, and Looney. I love where the Warriors are headed."Bob Fitzgerald on Golden State's future (via @SteinyGuru957)

The four-time All-Star cited the two-time MVP’s much-improved strength on both ends of the floor as a factor that has made Curry unstoppable.

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews “I told a couple young guys that were on the podium, ‘We just getting started.’ ... This is amazing, but we can be even better next year. ... I think we really have the opportunity to keep running this thing back.”



Sitting down with the Finals MVP Steph Curry: “I told a couple young guys that were on the podium, ‘We just getting started.’ ... This is amazing, but we can be even better next year. ... I think we really have the opportunity to keep running this thing back.”Sitting down with the Finals MVP Steph Curry: https://t.co/0IvW2GoyHf

A stronger Curry, a healthier and better Klay Thompson and a talented supporting cast is a recipe that’s hard to argue against.

