"I've always been known as a cat that tried to give athletes a voice" - Stephen A. Smith reveals his discussion with Draymond Green about "New Media"

Stephen A. Smith has become one of the top personalities in the world of sports. Smith has become one of ESPN's top reporters, with his loud and blunt opinions generating a frenzy of reactions from fans.

Stephen A. Smith is always willing to interact with current and former players to help strengthen the world of sports. That includes Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who continues to shine on and off the court. Green has increased his popularity and brand through his podcasts and interviews, making him a media icon.

Numerous times, Green has promoted the idea of a "new media" taking over the sports world. On a recent episode of the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Smith talked about how he's always wanted to give athletes a voice, saying:

"Well, Imma speak for myself. That's why I might be a bit different when I talk about quote-unquote new media the way other people do. Draymond Green caught me good because he was bringing up new media, and I'm like, 'Please,' and then he says, 'Mr. Stephen A Smith, you're part of the new media,' and he started talking about how I go about doing things.

"And I was like, 'Damn, you got a point.' He got a point, because when you bring up the fact that, OK, we got a voice now. I remember back in the day when you didn't have a voice. So, what did I do? I came to pack, and I let him know one of the reasons he was willing to talk to me is I said, 'Yo, whatever you say ,I'm gonna make sure that gets disseminated right.

"'When you came to me in the past, I said, 'Whatever you say, Imma make sure you heard. You ain't gonna get on this platform and talk to me for eight minutes and you go see 30 seconds (after editing).' ... We've known each other for years. Same thing with him.

"So, when guys are talking about 'Now, we got a voice,' what I'm proud of is that I've always been known as a cat that tried to give athletes a voice. Now, that don't mean I'm agree with you now, but I'm gonna make sure that your point is heard."

It's interesting to see one of the top sports analysts having a mutual relationship with current players. That goes especially here when talking about personalities like Stephen A. Smith and Draymond Green.

Although Green is known as a competitive and relentless player with the Golden State Warriors, he's seen his presence as a media personality take off.

Both Green and Smith have become sports personalities who are unafraid to speak their minds, especially if it's not welcomed by fans.

