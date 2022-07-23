“I’ve never seen a guy work the way he does when it comes to basketball, nonstop” - 4x All-Star says he wants Kevin Durant to be happy, believes KD never goes a day without thinking about basketball

Kevin Durant can be said to love the game of basketball to a fault. The Brooklyn Nets forward has been called out on numerous occasions for his laxity as it pertains to dressing and looking like the millionaire that he is.

The twelve-time All-Star has continued to care less about fashion and public opinion, while focusing on the game of basketball. Durant has repeatedly confessed his undying love for the sport, saying all he wants to do is play.

DeMarcus Cousins attested to it in a recent interview, saying he has "never seen a guy work the way he does when it comes to basketball." The Denver Nuggets center also said that the two-time NBA champion never goes a day without thinking about basketball.

"I know KD," Cousins said. "At the end of the day, I want him to play wherever he's going to be happy. I know how much he loves the game. I've never seen a guy work the way he does when it comes to basketball, nonstop. I don't think he ever goes a day without thinking about basketball. Like, he's really that in love with basketball.

"Whatever makes him happy, he deserves it!"

Kevin Durant to the Golden State Warriors a dead end?

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets disputes a call during Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Steph Curry had said in an interview that he did not mind having to make room for Kevin Durant on the Golden State Warriors' roster. Speculation circulated that the forward could be on his way to the Warriors, with the idea that only the Warriors could give the Nets a good offer.

Durant helped Golden State to championships in 2017 and 2018.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



“I like our team and where it’s at. … I want to give the guys a chance to do it again.”



(via Warriors GM Bob Myers suggests the team is out of the Kevin Durant sweepstakes:“I like our team and where it’s at. … I want to give the guys a chance to do it again.”(via @MarkG_Medina Warriors GM Bob Myers suggests the team is out of the Kevin Durant sweepstakes:“I like our team and where it’s at. … I want to give the guys a chance to do it again.”(via @MarkG_Medina) https://t.co/Uty1kElVUe

However, the general manager of the Warriors, Bob Myers, has said he likes the team just the way it is. He added that he was not willing to break up the team as he would be giving the squad a chance at a back-to-back championship win.

“I like our team and where it’s at," Myers said. "I want to give the guys a chance to do it again.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far