“I’ve never seen KD get his shot blocked this many times by one player, Tatum is really taking the challenge” - Stephen Jackson believes the Brooklyn Nets are "getting punked" by the Boston Celtics

Kevin Durant's Brooklyn Nets are one of the most talked-about topics in the NBA playoffs so far. Former NBA star Stephen Jackson believes they are "getting punked" by the Boston Celtics.

It has been a difficult start for the Nets, who have struggled to assert themselves in this series. Although Game 1 was closely contested, the Nets were rattled in the second half of Game 2, giving up a 17-point lead to lose 114-107.

On the "The Herd," Jackson discussed the Nets' struggles:

"They're in trouble simply for the fact that they're getting punked, and that's basically what's going on. The best defensive team in the league is playing like it."

After going through some of the steps the Celtics have taken to slow KD, he continued:

"I've never seen KD get his shot blocked this many times by one player. Jayson Tatum is really taking the challenge and locking KD up. I don't wanna hear about he's having bad games. This is two games in a row. Boston is playing great defense. Steve Nash is getting outcoached. It's clearly shown by his lineups.

"And Boston is the more physical team, and that's the way they've been playing all year."

The Celtics deserve all the credit as they have successfully slowed down Durant. KD has acknowledged their defensive scheme but hasn't figured out how to counter it.

Although the stat sheet shows a 27-point game for the two-time NBA champ in Game 2, he shot a measly 23.5% (4 of 17). In the second half, Durant failed to make a shot in 11 attempts.

The Brooklyn Nets will be looking to turn things around at Barclays Center

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics blocks a shot from Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets are in a bad position and will be desperate to get back in the series. Their best chance of doing that is at home with fans cheering them on.

With the next two games in Brooklyn on Saturday and Monday, the Nets will be looking to capitalize on their homecourt advantage and tie the series.

So far, the Nets have not been able to get their offense going. Getting production from their key players has been tough as the Celtics have defended them expertly.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Brooklyn Nets three-time All-Star Ben Simmons plans to make his season debut in Game 4 vs. Boston on Monday as long as rehab remains on course, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Simmons is set to play his first game since June 2021. Brooklyn Nets three-time All-Star Ben Simmons plans to make his season debut in Game 4 vs. Boston on Monday as long as rehab remains on course, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Simmons is set to play his first game since June 2021.

Defense has not been the Nets' strongest suit, but it might be what they need to get them into the next round. Fans have continued to clamor for Ben Simmons to make his return, and there is a chance he might in Game 4.

