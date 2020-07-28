'I've been in this s**t for 14 years and can't even get a nice room' - JJ Redick laments biased treatment in NBA bubble

Despite the spirited basketball being played in the NBA bubble, it is safe to say that there have been a lot of controversial moments.

There has been a lot of talk about the disparity between players regarding the allocation of rooms being done in the NBA bubble.

Austin Rivers of the Houston Rockets had joked that LA Lakers star LeBron James “had an entire hotel to himself”.

JJ Redick confirms stars getting preferential treatment inside the NBA bubble

Damian Lillard

New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard JJ Redick has confirmed that the NBA's bonafide superstars are getting better facilities than their colleagues. Redick recently revealed how some players are getting preferential treatment.

He was quoted saying -

“I’ve seen videos of a couple of superstars’ rooms at other hotels, and let me tell you that the bubble experience is not the same for everyone,” Redick said.

“Some guys basically have two- and three-bedroom apartments. Unfortunately, I don’t have that, nor do I have a kitchen, but there are some guys with kitchens inside their rooms. I’ve been in this s— for 14 years, and I can’t even get a nice room, but it’s whatever.”

New podcast episode is live!! We are joined by the great @bomani_jones. How athletes can use—and misuse—their platforms, the different ways to understand a player’s greatness, and favorite movies involving planes (as a prominent plot point). Lol. https://t.co/zms0vNsEnf — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) July 24, 2020

The NBA bubble at Disney World in Orlando has instantly become a source of entertainment for NBA fans who are struggling to get through this pandemic.

We’ve been able to get a glimpse into players’ lives that we’ve never really had before and given the unique circumstances of the situation, the NBA bubble vlogs have provided us with a lot of content.

It is not surprising to see the bigger stars getting access to better accommodation than some of their colleagues in the NBA bubble. However, it is fair to say that these players are bound to be unhappy about this partial treatment, as they are part of the same fraternity and risking as much as the others while playing in the NBA bubble.

Recently, the NBA had made changes to a social media post dedicated to the Portland Trail Blazers' star point guard Damian Lillard on his birthday. The image had a picture of Blazers shooting guard C.J. McCollum making a gesture.

Why did they edit “Presidential Suite” off of the door?? pic.twitter.com/By13dTkMbJ — TAG (@1TAG4) July 15, 2020

McCollum is the backcourt partner and good friend of Lillard, and fans noticed that the organization’s social media team had removed the ‘presidential suite’ text which was inscribed on the door. It was present in the image posted by McCollum and fans were quick to point this inconsistency out.

And now, New Orleans’ JJ Redick’s claims all but confirm the partial treatment meted out in the NBA bubble.

