"I wanna be able to guard the Paul Georges, the Kawhis, the Klays, the Jimmy Butlers" – Former NBA champion is focused on his role with the Lakers, believes with a better game plan they can win the championship

The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping that a couple of new additions can step up their game this season. One of those additions is journeyman Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Throughout his short career, the former Golden State Warriors forward has developed a reputation for being extremely competitive on the basketball court.

The 29-year-old has done everything in his power to earn meaningful minutes on an NBA roster. He now has a chance to thrive with his new team.

The Lakers struggled last season on the defensive side of the ball. That could be music to Toscano-Anderson's ears. He thrived in that area with the Warriors last season. Although he's played limited minutes in the NBA, Toscano-Anderson's ability to come in and impact a game with his energy cannot be overlooked.

Toscano-Anderson was recently asked what his role will be with the Lakers. It's safe to say he has high aspirations. He hopes to guard some of the most elite players in the league like Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler.

"I wanna be able to guard the Paul Georges, the Kawhis, the Klays, the Jimmy Butlers"

Juan Toscano-Anderson looks to make a splash with the Los Angeles Lakers

There's no denying that the Lakers are looking for depth players to step up and contribute in their rotation. While they only signed him to a one-year deal, there's a chance that Toscano-Anderson could be a "pleasant surprise" for the organization.

Toscano-Anderson spent some time in the G-League before catching on with the Golden State Warriors during the 2019-20 season. In his second NBA season, he averaged 5.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 20.9 minutes. He also shot 57.9% from the field and 40.2% from 3-point range.

Kyle Goon @kylegoon Juan Toscano-Anderson on his fit with the Lakers: "I’ll do whatever it takes to win, and when I say whatever, I mean it. I’ll dive over scorer’s tables. I’ll rebound. I’ll do whatever it takes. I think I can find a place on any team ultimately." Juan Toscano-Anderson on his fit with the Lakers: "I’ll do whatever it takes to win, and when I say whatever, I mean it. I’ll dive over scorer’s tables. I’ll rebound. I’ll do whatever it takes. I think I can find a place on any team ultimately."

The Lakers will have their fair share of star power on the roster this season. They also have plenty of questions surrounding their overall depth. Lakers fans know all too well how injuries can impact the success or failure of a team's season.

For a young and hungry forward like Juan Toscano-Anderson, it could be an opportunity to surprise the organization and earn a lot of playing time. He brings championship experience to the Lakers' bench.

The Lakers will look to bounce back after finishing 11th in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record last season. They kick off their 2022-23 campaign against the Golden State Warriors on October 18.

